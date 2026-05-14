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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
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Cascale: Consumer Goods Supply Chain Transformation - Who Pays, Who Profits, and What Changes

Cascale will convene leaders in Athens this September to address cost, accountability, and scalable business value across supply chains.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting will take place September 15-17 in Athens, Greece. Marking the 15th flagship gathering, the hybrid event will convene more than 700 leaders from across the global consumer goods value chain to tackle the real cost of supply chain transformation - and how it is shared.

Key Takeaways

  • Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting: September 15-17 in Athens, Greece

  • Over 700 global leaders from across the consumer goods supply chain

  • Curated C-suite engagement: roundtables, confidential discussions, and dedicated networking opportunities

  • Four dynamic stages, plus virtual access

  • 80+ speakers, including incoming CEO Ying McGuire

  • Program focus on aligning investment, incentives, and responsibility for climate and social progress

  • Insights powered by standardized methodologies and tools, including the Higg Index and Better Buying

  • Early bird registration through May 30; sponsorship opportunities

Overview

Held at the InterContinental Athenaeum Athens, the 2026 Annual Meeting will convene brands, retailers, manufacturers, policymakers, NGOs, and service providers to focus on a critical industry challenge: how responsibility, investment, risk, and value are distributed across the value chain, and what must change to make transformation commercially viable, operationally achievable, and scalable.

Speakers will include Cascale's incoming CEO, Ying McGuire, who will assume the role in June 2026, bringing extensive global leadership experience in supply chains and nonprofit transformation. Curated C-suite engagement will include roundtables, confidential discussions, dedicated networking opportunities, and more.

"The next phase of transformation requires more than ambition - it demands clear decisions on how costs, responsibilities, and value are shared across the supply chain," said Harsh Saini, interim CEO at Cascale. "This year's Annual Meeting is focused on bringing the industry together to align on smarter investment models, stronger partnerships, and practical ways to turn sustainability into a driver of business performance, resilience, and long-term growth."

Program Development & Sponsorship

The Cascale Annual Meeting program is shaped by the guidance and expertise of an Advisory Group that includes:

  • Monica Buchan-Ng, industry activation lead, Textile Exchange

  • Rick Horwitch, chief of supply chain & sustainability strategy & global retail lead, Bureau Veritas

  • Liz Lipton-McCombie, head of ESG and sustainability, Nordstrom

  • Mark Newbold, environmental sustainability programme lead, Primark

  • Ana Rodes, head of sustainability, Recover Textiles

  • Jonathan Salmon, head of sustainability, Li & Fung (Trading) Limited

This dedicated group supports the development of a solution-focused, high-impact agenda that reflects diverse perspectives and deep industry insight.

Worldly, the sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for consumer goods, is the event's lead sponsor and will host a stage, sharing deep expertise on the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies. These standards, stewarded and governed by Cascale and powered globally by Worldly, are reshaping how companies measure and manage their impact. Worldly will also highlight its latest innovations to help consumer goods businesses use data to make strategic decisions, uncover hidden risks, surface new opportunities, and build resilient supply chains.

Event Details

  • Dates: September 15-17, 2026

  • Location: Athens, Greece (InterContinental Athenaeum Athens)

  • Format: Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

  • Attendance: 700+ global leaders

  • Speakers: 80+ industry experts, including incoming CEO Ying McGuire

Registration is now open and early bird pricing is available through May 30, offering discounted rates for members who register in advance.

Learn more and register for Cascale Annual Meeting 2026!

Organizations interested in elevating their presence and engaging directly with industry leaders are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities. To learn more about sponsorship packages or to express interest, please contact Cascale's events team through this page.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering pre-competitive collaboration to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale stewards and governs the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies, while Worldly delivers the technology platform through which they are implemented globally. Cascale also recently acquired the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consumer-goods-supply-chain-transformation-who-pays-who-profits-1166903

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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