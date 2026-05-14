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WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Frankfurt
14.05.26 | 08:16
181,40 Euro
-2,05 % -3,80
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,25186,3517:05
185,25186,3517:04
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
92 Leser
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DICK'S Sporting Goods Is Bringing Its In-House Brands to East Hampton This Summer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

This summer, DICK'S Sporting Goods will open a rotational pop-up store in East Hampton Village at 34 Park Place, featuring four of the company's in-house brands: Walter Hagen, Maxfli, CALIA and DSG. Opening May 14 and running through October 18, this marks the first-time DICK'S exclusive brands are showing up in this format.

A departure from the traditional DICK'S Sporting Goods footprint, this boutique-style pop-up will serve as a standalone expression of our in-house brands. Through interchanging product collections and brand activations - ranging from exclusive capsule launches to pro-led masterclasses - the shop will offer curated experiences to the local East Hampton community.

"We are really excited to debut this pop-up store in East Hampton Village and showcase our in-house apparel brands in a more curated and immersive way," said Aimee Watters, VP of Vertical Brand Marketing. "With a rotating assortment of product all season long, we hope the store becomes a gathering place for the community, with weekly events and partnerships with local businesses that make each visit feel unique."

The space launches on May 14 with a focus on golf, featuring Walter Hagen, which offers men's and women's golf apparel, and Maxfli, the company's tour golf ball brand. On July 2, the shop will transition to DICK'S women's lifestyle apparel brand, CALIA, before concluding with a 'Back to Sport' takeover from DSG, the company's full-family brand.

  • Walter Hagen + Maxfli Golf

    • Dates: May 14 - June 28

    • About the Shop: A golf-focused assortment of apparel and accessories, timed to the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Visitors can explore premium men's and women's styles from Walter Hagen, including limited-release U.S. Open licensed merch, and accessories from Maxfli such as tour-quality golf balls, bags, and gloves - along with curated pieces from VRST, DICK'S men's apparel brand, and CALIA's golf collections. This store will also be the first place to sell Maxfli's newest golf ball model, the Tour X-LS, which is a lower-spin evolution of the Maxfli Tour X.

  • CALIA Women's Apparel

    • Dates: July 2 - August 23

    • About the Shop: A coastal, summer-inspired space featuring must-have seasonal products, including CALIA's latest lifestyle pieces, swim collection, fitness apparel, and accessories.

  • DSG Full Family "Back to Sport"

    • Dates: August 27 - October 18

    • About the Shop: "Back to Sporthood" from DSG is a family-focused, value assortment that celebrates school spirit -from the halls to the field to the sidelines-through bright colors, high energy, and timely apparel for the back-to-school season.

Our May-June programming for the Walter Hagen and Maxfli rotation includes:

  • (May 14) Grand Opening: Guests can expect an elevated, interactive experience featuring gifting opportunities, live PGA Championship viewing, and a signature Happy Hour complete with local spirits from Sagaponack Farm Distillery and a live DJ. Walter Hagen's limited-release U.S. Open apparel will also be available in-store.

  • (May 14 - June 28) Ball Customization: Maxfli will be offering ball customization, free with purchase of twelve or more Maxfli golf balls, giving guests the opportunity to select from over 200 pre-loaded designs.

  • (June 5) Meet and Greet with Sean Foley: Guests will experience an elite golf masterclass with world-renowned instructor and Maxfli brand ambassador Sean Foley, featuring live demonstrations, personalized Q&A, and refreshments

  • (June 15) Live Podcast Taping: Leading up to the U.S. Open, the store will host a live taping of The Fried Egg podcast with Maxfli brand ambassador and current 14th world ranked golfer, Ben Griffin.

  • (June 17) Finnegan's Foursome Screening: Get a first-look screening of new film Finnegan's Foursome at Guild Hall, culminating in a fireside chat with director Ed Burns

  • Ball Customization: Maxfli will be offering ball customization, free with purchase of twelve or more Maxfli golf balls, giving guests the opportunity to select from over 200 pre-loaded designs.

Programming for future brand rotations will be revealed as each new phase approaches. To learn more about the DICK'S East Hampton Village pop-up, RSVP for events on a first-come, first-served basis, or view the full community schedule, please visit Eventbrite.

###

Find more stories and multimedia from DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/dicks-sporting-goods-is-bringing-its-in-house-brands-to-east-hampton-t-1166904

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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