Inogen Alliance: Navigating Global Uncertainty: What EHS & Sustainability Leaders Need to Know in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / At the latest bi-annual Inogen Alliance Associates Meeting, hosted by Antea Group UK, one message came through clearly from global leadership: uncertainty is no longer a disruption, it's the operating environment.

For multinational organizations, that shift is actively reshaping investment decisions, operational priorities, and the way environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) functions deliver value.

Across the Alliance's global network, leaders are seeing this play out in real time. While macroeconomic volatility continues, demand for EHS and sustainability expertise remains strong-something reinforced by data shared during the meeting by Ross Griffiths of Environment Analyst, who noted the global E&S consulting market reached approximately $58.8 billion in 2024, with projected growth of over 8% in 2025.

The implication for business leaders is clear: as uncertainty rises, so does the demand for EHS and sustainability expertise.

Uncertainty Is Now Built Into Business Strategy

Rather than waiting for stability, organizations are adapting in real time to tariffs, trade negotiations, energy volatility, and geopolitical conflict.

Across regions, Inogen Alliance leaders described a consistent client response:

Delayed or phased investments, not widespread cancellations

Increased scrutiny on capital allocation and ROI

A shift toward strategic EHS and sustainability advisory, beyond compliance

As one Inogen Alliance board member noted, "clients aren't stepping away from investment, they're adjusting how and when they commit, and looking for more certainty in how those decisions are supported."

This reflects a broader shift already underway, one also highlighted by Environment Analyst data, where the market is moving from high-level strategy into implementation, particularly in decarbonization and infrastructure.

At the same time, expectations from investors and lenders are evolving. A representative from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development emphasized that projects must now align with updated environmental and social performance requirements introduced in 2024, including more rigorous expectations around impact assessment, stakeholder engagement, and ongoing monitoring.

Previous cycles of disruption were often buffered by government intervention. Today, that safety net is less certain, placing greater emphasis on internal resilience, strong management systems, and trusted local expertise.

What We're Seeing Across Key Markets

Insights from across the Alliance highlight how global pressures are playing out differently at the regional level:

North America is entering a period of regulatory recalibration. While federal-level ESG requirements face headwinds in some jurisdictions, state-level compliance remains strong and is driving steady demand for EHS services. The picture is mixed for sustainability reporting. Some organizations are stepping back from ESG commitments as a business decision, while others, particularly large multinationals with deeply embedded sustainability cultures, are pressing forward with even greater intent. Canada, meanwhile, is actively positioning itself as an investment destination for European capital, with mining and energy infrastructure among the key sectors drawing attention.

Latin America is accustomed to instability, and in many ways that cultural familiarity with economic volatility has become a source of resilience. High interest rates and political uncertainty are not new phenomena for this region, and investment in privatization, mining, agriculture, and commodities remains relatively stable. Manufacturing, however, is feeling the pressure of external tariff dynamics, a reminder that global trade policy reverberates deeply into regional supply chains.

Europe brings a posture of caution, particularly around energy uncertainty. That said, demand for services in water infrastructure, defense, PFAS and emerging contaminants, nuclear energy, and the broader energy transition remains strong. European organizations continue to invest in adaptability, and companies with deep regulatory and cultural fluency across international markets are gaining a distinct advantage.

Asia-Pacific presents a study in contrasts. In China, growth has slowed considerably and client behavior has turned conservative, with programs neither cancelled nor advancing with urgency. Scope 3 reporting, however, is emerging as a new area of opportunity as supply chain sustainability requirements increase. In Australia, energy prices and deindustrialization are reshaping demand and increasing pressure on private sector clients, while investment in technology, services, and renewable energy infrastructure is opening new avenues for growth. Southeast Asian markets largely shrugged off early tariff concerns by expanding intra-regional trade, though the cancellation of at least one significant energy project signals that energy costs remain a real vulnerability for some markets. While coal-dependent economies may be insulated in certain areas, others face significantly greater exposure.

India is navigating the pressures of a region in conflict while maintaining remarkable momentum. Despite a revision to growth projections from over 7% to approximately 5.5-6%, the country remains a magnet for shifting global supply chains, with significant investment announced in semiconductors, data centers, drones, and shipbuilding. The energy transition is also taking shape, with alternatives to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking emerging as a tangible near-term opportunity. Beyond energy, India's leadership in pharma and IT services continues to strengthen its position in the global economy.

The Middle East and broader international markets are seeing public sector and multilateral-funded infrastructure projects continue to build in the pipeline. Although some projects face delays, overall momentum remains strong. The funding is available, and deployment is largely a matter of timing. Sustainability services continue to grow faster than GDP in many of these markets, signaling that even in uncertain times, the direction of travel is clear.

Across all regions, one pattern is clear: investment is not stopping-it is shifting.

Where Demand Is Holding Strong

Even in a volatile environment, several EHS and sustainability priorities continue to drive consistent global demand. This is reinforced by both panel insights and market data:

Energy transition and decarbonization (the fastest-growing service area globally, rising significantly in recent years)

Water management and infrastructure

PFAS and emerging contaminants

ESG strategy, reporting, and due diligence

Scope 3 and supply chain transparency

Environment Analyst data shows that climate change and energy-related services have seen some of the most significant growth across the consulting market, while water and waste management remain foundational.

For EHS and sustainability leaders within multinational organizations, these are not niche concerns; they represent the core of where regulatory pressure, investor expectation, and operational risk are converging.

From Compliance to Strategic Enablement

One of the most important shifts highlighted in the discussion is the evolving role of EHS and sustainability.

Organizations are increasingly looking for:

Forward-looking risk identification , not just compliance tracking

Integration into enterprise strategy and capital planning

Globally consistent approaches that still reflect local realities

This aligns with a broader market shift: mandatory regulation is replacing voluntary sustainability efforts, driven by frameworks such as CSRD, ISSB, and evolving climate disclosure rules.

For leadership teams, EHS and sustainability have moved beyond standalone functions and now serve as critical enablers of resilience, operational continuity, and long-term value creation.

As one Inogen Alliance board member summarized, "EHS is no longer a downstream function-it's part of how investment decisions are being made from the start."

Managing Complexity Across Regions

For multinational organizations, the challenge has expanded beyond managing risk to managing complexity at scale.

A successful approach requires:

Global consistency in governance, reporting, and standards

Local expertise to navigate regulatory and cultural differences

The ability to adapt quickly as conditions evolve

Organizations that can align global strategy with local execution are better positioned to maintain momentum even in uncertain conditions.

Adapting Through Collaboration and Innovation

Against this backdrop, the panel discussion also reflected on what organizations and global networks must do to stay relevant.

Key themes included:

Incremental innovation: Small, continuous improvements can drive meaningful impact

Diverse expertise: Expanding capabilities strengthens problem-solving

Stronger communication: Maintaining collaboration beyond in-person meetings

Proactive adaptation: Anticipating change rather than reacting to it

As one Inogen Alliance leader noted, "not every innovation needs to be a big shift-small improvements, consistently applied, are what keep organizations moving forward."

Above all, the message was pragmatic: embrace uncertainty without slowing progress.

A Global Perspective, Grounded in Local Reality

This discussion reinforced what continues to matter most to clients: the ability to translate global challenges into practical, local solutions.

While uncertainty is global, its impact is always specific to a facility, a supply chain, or an investment decision.

And increasingly, that impact is shaped not only by regulation and markets, but by how organizations position themselves to respond; operationally, strategically, and financially. For EHS and sustainability leaders, the path forward is not about waiting for clarity.

What the Alliance Takes from This

Beyond the regional intelligence, the leadership panel surfaced a set of principles that Inogen Alliance is taking to heart as we navigate this period alongside our clients.

Diversity is a genuine strategic asset not just in the makeup of our global network, but in how we approach problem-solving; bring in new capabilities, and resist the comfort of staying within familiar territory. Incremental innovation matters as much as transformational change. The tendency to wait for conditions to stabilize before investing in improvement is a form of organizational risk in itself.

Communication and collaboration across the Alliance and within client organizations sustain momentum through cycles of disruption. In this context, the real question is whether the structures, relationships, and systems are in place to respond to change effectively.

As Inogen Alliance marks 25 years of connecting global expertise with local knowledge, this meeting was a reminder that longevity alone is not the measure of relevance. What keeps any network valuable is its willingness to evolve, to listen closely to what clients are experiencing on the ground, and to apply the full depth of its global perspective to challenges that are ultimately local in their impact.

The world is navigating a genuinely complex moment. But across every region of the world, our Inogen Associates working in EHS and sustainability are continuing to lead by adapting strategies, maintaining commitments, and finding new pathways to resilient performance.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/navigating-global-uncertainty-what-ehs-and-sustainability-leader-1166905