Antea Group Welcomes Francisco Cordero as Senior Consultant and Climate Risk & Water Stewardship Service Line Leader

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Antea Group USA is pleased to announce the addition of Francisco Cordero as a Senior Consultant and Climate Risk & Water Stewardship Service Line Leader, supporting and advancing the firm's sustainability and water-focused service offerings.

Francisco brings more than 20 years of experience building, scaling, and leading climate risk and water stewardship programs across both consulting and corporate environments. His expertise spans enterprise risk assessment, water strategy development, climate resilience planning, and sustainability data governance. He helps organizations align sustainability priorities with business performance, regulatory expectations, and investor demands.

This appointment also marks a return to Antea Group for Francisco, who began his career with the firm from 2004 to 2018. During that time, he was a founding member of what would become the company's Sustainability Practice, helping to shape early service offerings and client solutions in environmental and sustainability strategy.

Francisco's career includes senior leadership roles at SWCA Environmental Consultants, Gap Inc., and The Kellogg Company, where he led enterprise-wide water stewardship and climate risk initiatives. His work has supported executive decision-making tied to operational resilience, capital planning, and long-term sustainability performance. He has also played a key role in strengthening sustainability reporting and data governance frameworks to meet evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

In addition to his corporate and consulting experience, Francisco is an active contributor within the global water and sustainability community. He has worked closely with leading organizations including the Water Resilience Coalition, the Consumer Goods Forum, and the Latin America Water Funds Alliance, helping to advance collaborative approaches to water risk and responsible resource management.

"I'm thrilled to be rejoining Antea Group as Climate Risk & Water Stewardship Service Line Leader," said Francisco. "This is a homecoming that feels both meaningful and well-timed. The firm has long been a place where technical rigor and client impact go hand in hand, and I'm eager to build on that foundation. In this role, I look forward to growing and shaping our Climate Risk + Water Stewardship services into a best-in-class offering-developing the methodologies, tools, and talent needed to deliver exceptional climate risk and water stewardship services to clients navigating an increasingly complex landscape."

"Francisco's return to Antea Group reflects a strategic investment in strengthening our climate risk and water stewardship capabilities," said Erik Foley, Sustainability Practice Leader at Antea Group. "His experience across consulting and industry, combined with his leadership in global water initiatives, brings tremendous value to our clients. Francisco understands how to translate complex climate and water risks into practical, business-aligned strategies, and we are excited to have him leading this important service line."

Francisco's primary areas of expertise include:

Climate risk assessment and resilience strategy

Water stewardship program development and implementation

Sustainability data governance and disclosure

Enterprise risk integration and capital planning alignment

Stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration

He joins Antea Group at a time when organizations are increasingly seeking senior-led, defensible approaches to climate and water-related risks. This shift is driven by evolving regulations, investor expectations, and the growing need for operational resilience. His leadership will play a key role in expanding Antea Group's ability to support clients navigating these complex and interconnected challenges.

Learn more about our water stewardship services and our climate risk services.

About Antea Group

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities, and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-welcomes-francisco-cordero-as-senior-consultant-and-1166899