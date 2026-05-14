How to Fight an Order of Protection in Arizona: Legal Guidance from Tucson Attorney Edward F. Cohn

An experienced Tucson criminal defense attorney explains the legal process, common mistakes, and how to challenge an order of protection in Arizona courts.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Individuals served with an order of protection in Arizona can challenge it by requesting a court hearing, presenting evidence, and contesting the allegations before a judge. According to Tucson criminal defense attorney Edward F. Cohn, acting quickly and preparing a structured defense is critical to protecting legal rights.

What Is an Order of Protection in Arizona?

An order of protection in Arizona is a court-issued order that restricts contact between individuals when allegations of domestic violence or threats are made.

These orders can:

Prohibit communication

Remove someone from their home

Affect child custody

Appear on background checks

"Many people underestimate how quickly an order of protection can impact their daily life," said Edward F. Cohn, Tucson criminal defense attorney.

How Do You Fight an Order of Protection in Arizona?

To fight an order of protection in Arizona, a defendant must request a hearing, gather supporting evidence, and present a defense in court.

Step-by-Step Process

Request a Hearing - A hearing can be requested at any time while the order is active. Once requested, Arizona courts are required to schedule the hearing within 5-10 business days.

Gather Evidence - Relevant evidence may include text messages, emails, witness statements, and phone or surveillance records.

Prepare a Legal Defense - Focus on identifying inconsistencies or a lack of evidence in the petitioner's claims.

Attend the Hearing - Both parties present evidence. A judge decides whether to uphold, modify, or dismiss the order.

Retain a Defense Attorney - Legal representation for either party - whether contesting the order or seeking to keep it in place - significantly improves the likelihood of a favorable outcome.

Can an Order of Protection Be Dismissed in Arizona?

Yes. An order of protection can be dismissed if the court finds insufficient evidence or determines the legal standard has not been met.

Judges evaluate:

Credibility of allegations

Strength of evidence

Whether legal requirements are satisfied

What Happens at an Order of Protection Hearing?

At an Arizona order of protection hearing, both parties present testimony and evidence. The judge then decides whether to uphold, modify, or dismiss the order.

"The hearing is your only opportunity to formally challenge the allegations," Cohn said.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

People often weaken their case by:

Violating the order, even unintentionally

Failing to request a hearing

Missing deadlines

Not organizing evidence in advance

Speaking without legal guidance

Appearing at the hearing without an attorney

Why Legal Representation Matters

Although civil in nature, orders of protection carry serious consequences, including criminal penalties for violations, damage to reputation, firearm restrictions, and employment and housing impacts. Edward F. Cohn represents both defendants seeking to contest an order of protection and plaintiffs seeking to keep one in place. In either situation, having an experienced attorney present a structured legal defense makes a significant difference in the outcome.

About Edward F. Cohn

Edward F. Cohn is a Tucson criminal defense attorney with over 23 years of experience handling criminal cases, orders of protection, and injunctions against harassment. He represents both defendants contesting orders of protection and plaintiffs seeking to keep them in place. He is recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, awarded consecutively from 2022 through 2026. He also holds an Avvo 10.0 Superb rating and is a Platinum Client Champion on Lawyers.com.

Cohn serves clients throughout Tucson, Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Green Valley, and Vail.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Can you fight an order of protection without a lawyer in Arizona?

Yes, but legal representation significantly increases your chances of success, especially in contested hearings. This applies to both parties, whether you are contesting the order or seeking to have it upheld.

Q. How long do you have to request a hearing?

A hearing can be requested at any time while the order is active. Once requested, Arizona courts are required to schedule it within 5-10 business days.

Q. Does an order of protection show up on a background check?

Yes. It can affect employment, housing, and professional licensing opportunities.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Edward F. Cohn

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-to-fight-an-order-of-protection-in-arizona-legal-guidance-from-t-1164010