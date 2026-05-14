Healthy Paws Joins Pawlicy Advisor's Marketplace

Partnership expands network with coverage from one of the most trusted pet insurance providers in the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Pawlicy Advisor , the leading independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), today announced its partnership with Healthy Paws, a Chubb company and a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats. The latest addition to Pawlicy Advisor's robust online platform further strengthens personalized recommendations for pet owners seeking the best pet insurance coverage.

The collaboration comes at a time of continued expansion in the pet insurance market, as leading providers increasingly recognize Pawlicy Advisor as the essential distribution partner for reaching today's informed pet parents. With pet parents increasingly seeking comprehensive, trustworthy coverage, the addition of Healthy Paws further simplifies the process of finding the right provider and plan for every pet's specific needs.

"We're excited to welcome Healthy Paws to our platform as we continue to offer top-rated pet insurance options and make the shopping experience as seamless as possible," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO & Co-founder of Pawlicy Advisor. "Pawlicy Advisor recommends the best coverage based on objective data, and our data shows that Healthy Paws is highly regarded and known for its quality coverage and unlimited payouts-exactly the kind of offering our users are looking for. We're proud to connect pet parents who are a great fit for Healthy Paws with the coverage they need."

Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws has become one of the most recognized pet health insurance providers for dogs and cats in the United States. Now a Chubb company following its 2024 acquisition, Healthy Paws offers a single, comprehensive accident and illness plan with customizable deductible and reimbursement options - and no caps on annual or lifetime payouts. With most claims processed within two business days and an easy mobile app submission process, Healthy Paws delivers both simplicity and peace of mind to pet parents.

"We're thrilled to join Pawlicy Advisor's marketplace and connect with pet parents who are actively seeking comprehensive, reliable coverage," said Kristin Puramsetti, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing & User Experience, Healthy Paws. "Their data-driven platform matches us with pet owners who value the kind of straightforward, dependable protection Healthy Paws was built to provide."

Healthy Paws covers accidents, illnesses, hereditary and congenital conditions, cancer, chronic conditions, emergency care, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture and hydrotherapy, reimbursing pet parents based on actual veterinary bills. With nearly half a million pet parents already trusting Healthy Paws for coverage, they bring a proven track record and the financial strength of Chubb to Pawlicy Advisor's marketplace.

Pawlicy Advisor is the only platform that provides personalized recommendations to match pet owners with the right pet insurance coverage and projected lifetime value, based on a pet's breed-specific health conditions, age, location, and more. Pawlicy Advisor is a member of VetPartners and the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).

For more information about the partnership and Pawlicy Advisor's pet insurance marketplace, please visit: pawlicy.com . For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, please visit: HealthyPaws.com .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance

Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of pet health insurance in the United States, dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets the best medical care possible. Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws offers a simple, transparent plan covering new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care, and genetic conditions, with no maximum annual or lifetime payouts. With an easy-to-use mobile app, fast claims processing, and a customer-first approach, Healthy Paws delivers a seamless and compassionate experience backed by the financial strength of Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. For more information, visit HealthyPaws.com .

Media Contact:

Edwin Plotts

marketing@pawlicy.com

SOURCE: Pawlicy Advisor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/healthy-paws-joins-pawlicy-advisors-marketplace-1166648