Black Book Research: The Data-Ready Hospital: Europe's EHR Vendors Face the Data Valorisation Reality Check

Black Book Research survey of 662 healthcare IT leaders across eight European EMR markets finds post-go-live data-value execution separates top-performing vendors from vendors that sell data transformation better than they deliver it in 2026

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Black Book Research today released findings from The Data-Ready Hospital: Europe's EHR Vendors Face the Data Valorisation Test, a European provider survey evaluating how electronic health record vendors help healthcare organizations convert clinical information into trusted, governed, interoperable and actionable data.

The 2026 study surveyed 662 healthcare IT leaders and EHR users across eight major European EMR adoption markets: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. Respondents evaluated vendors through Black Book's Data Valorisation Performance Index, an 18-KPI scoring model focused on data quality, interoperability, governance, analytics, research utility, AI readiness, localization and post-implementation accountability.

Black Book describes the study as its most extensive Europe-focused provider-user survey to date on EHR data valorisation across these high-adoption markets. The respondent panel included CIOs, CTOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, clinical informatics leaders, data and analytics executives, AI and research leaders, privacy and security officers, governance stakeholders and operational transformation leaders.

The survey confirms that Europe's EHR market has moved beyond basic digitisation. Provider organizations are no longer judging vendors primarily on deployment, installed footprint or documentation capability. Instead, respondents rated vendors on whether their systems produce reliable clinical data that can support care coordination, operational analytics, population health, regulated secondary use, clinical research, AI readiness and measurable improvement in patient outcomes.

"Europe's EHR users are sending a very clear message: go-live is not the finish line," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The real test begins after implementation, when hospitals and health systems discover whether the data are complete, usable, governed, exchangeable and trusted by clinicians. Some vendors are still selling a vision of data transformation that their users do not experience in daily operations. The highest-performing vendors in this survey are the ones that walk the talk after contract signing by improving data quality, interoperability, governance, analytics adoption and research access in production."

Survey Results: Respondent-Rated Data Valorisation Leaders by Country

Using the Black Book Data Valorisation Performance Index, Black Book evaluated vendors across 18 weighted qualitative KPIs, including clinical data capture, terminology normalization, interoperability execution, API openness, enterprise data quality management, provenance, privacy and consent, governance and auditability, analytics actionability, population health insight, research cohort discovery, real-world evidence, AI readiness, localization and implementation accountability.

The highest-weighted categories were interoperability execution at 10%, enterprise data quality management at 8% and analytics actionability at 8%. Together, these three domains represented 26% of the overall index, confirming that provider leaders now measure EHR performance through data utility rather than documentation alone. Governance and privacy capabilities represented another 14%, while research and AI readiness categories represented 1

Rank Country Respondent-rated top-performing vendor/product DVPI score 1 Finland Tietoevry Lifecare / Lifecare Data Platform 87.00 2 United Kingdom System C CareFlow EPR 86.40 3 Denmark Systematic Columna CIS 86.30 4 Netherlands ChipSoft HiX 82.80 5 Sweden Cambio COSMIC 82.70 6 France InterSystems TrakCare / HealthShare 82.40 7 Germany CompuGroup Medical / CGM 80.90 8 Spain CGM SELENE 79.70

Seven of the eight country leaders scored above 80.00 on the 100-point DVPI scale, placing them in Black Book's Data-Ready Performer category.

Respondent Composition Shows EHR Value Is No Longer an IT-Only Issue

The 662-respondent panel included 110 respondents in the United Kingdom, 105 in Germany, 95 in France, 90 in Finland, 85 in Spain, 70 in the Netherlands, 57 in Sweden and 50 in Denmark.

Respondent roles reflected the widening ownership of data valorisation inside provider organizations: 200 CIOs, CTOs and digital transformation executives represented 30% of the survey; 167 CMIOs, CNIOs and clinical informatics leaders represented 25%; 132 data, analytics, AI and research leaders represented 20%; 102 privacy, security and governance leaders represented 15%; and 61 operations, quality and transformation executives represented 10%.

Black Book found that clinical informatics teams are judging whether structured data capture works inside real care workflows. Research teams are evaluating cohort discovery, trial feasibility and real-world evidence readiness. Privacy and governance leaders are testing whether reuse is consent-aware, auditable and secure. Operations leaders are asking whether dashboards, alerts and analytics support decisions on capacity, patient flow, safety, discharge and workforce performance.

Key Survey Findings: European EHR EMR EPR Market, Q2 2026

Data quality has replaced EHR adoption as the maturity marker. Respondents reported that a live EHR can still produce incomplete, inconsistent or non-reusable data. The strongest vendors were rated highest when users could see improvements in structured capture, terminology normalization, duplicate detection, metadata integrity, provenance, validation rules and remediation workflows.

Interoperability has become an operating discipline. Interoperability execution was the highest-weighted KPI at 10% of the index. Respondents said they are no longer persuaded by interface inventories, standards claims or isolated integration success stories. They want proof that data exchange works in daily care across referrals, diagnostics, discharge coordination, medication reconciliation and regional shared-care use cases.

Governance is now an innovation condition. Privacy, consent, de-identification, governance, auditability and access control represented 14% of the total DVPI score. Respondents want to reuse clinical data for AI, research, population health and operational improvement, but only when access is governed, traceable, consent-aware and secure.

Research teams have become critical EHR stakeholders. Research and AI-related KPIs represented 15% of the DVPI score. Respondents rated vendors on whether platforms support cohort discovery, trial feasibility, registry participation, real-world evidence, outcomes research and access to longitudinal datasets.

Post-go-live execution separates leaders from overpromisers. Respondents increasingly distinguish between implementation completion and data-value realization. Go-live does not prove that data are complete, exchange is reliable, dashboards are trusted, governance workflows are usable or research access is timely.

"For years, the European conversation centered on EHR adoption, national rollouts and platform replacement," Brown added. "That phase is giving way to a more demanding question: can the EHR become a data-value engine for care, research and system performance? Across these eight high-adoption markets, users are telling us the future leaders will be the vendors that make clinical data safer to reuse, easier to exchange, more reliable for analytics and more valuable to patients, clinicians and researchers."

Procurement Implications for European Providers

Black Book advises European healthcare organizations to evaluate EHR vendors as data-value platforms, not only as clinical documentation systems. Provider buyers should require data-quality evidence before contract award, test interoperability through live workflows, score governance and auditability as core product functions, include research and privacy leaders in vendor selection, and tie implementation success to data-readiness milestones.

The survey also found growing concern about data portability and exit rights. As clinical data becomes a strategic asset, providers are demanding stronger export rights, archival continuity, semantic portability and clearer ownership terms before renewal, replacement or consolidation.

The Data-Ready Hospital: Europe's EHR Vendors Face the Data Valorisation Test evaluates how European healthcare providers capture, manage, govern, exchange and transform clinical information into actionable insight. The study includes country-level vendor scorecards, respondent composition, methodology, market trends, procurement guidance and vendor/product profiles. Qualified stakeholders and European media can download the report on the Black Book website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

The vendors and product families included in the survey, in alphabetical order, were Alcidion (United Kingdom), Altera (United Kingdom, France), Apotti/Epic (Finland), BCB Medical (Finland), Cambio COSMIC (Denmark, Sweden), Cegedim Santé (France), CGI Finland (Finland), CGM SELENE (Spain), CGM TakeCare (Sweden), ChipSoft HiX (Netherlands), CompuGroup Medical / CGM (Germany), Dedalus (United Kingdom, Sweden), Dedalus DxCare/ORBIS (France), Dedalus HCIS (Spain), Dedalus ORBIS (Germany), Epic (United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland), Epic/Sundhedsplatformen (Denmark), InterSystems TrakCare / HealthShare (France), Maincare (France), Mediconsult (Finland), MEDITECH (United Kingdom), Meierhofer (Germany), Mesalvo (Germany), Nervecentre (United Kingdom), Nexus (Germany, Netherlands), NTT DATA/Everis (Spain), Oracle Health (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Denmark), Oracle Health legacy platforms (Germany), Oracle Health Millennium (Sweden), Oracle/SAP ecosystem (Spain), regional platforms (Spain), SIB Sillage (France), Softway Medical (France), System C CareFlow EPR (United Kingdom), Systematic Columna CIS (Denmark), and Tietoevry Lifecare / Lifecare Data Platform (Finland).

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a healthcare technology research and client-experience polling firm focused on user satisfaction, vendor performance and healthcare IT market intelligence. Black Book's healthcare IT research collects client-side feedback from technology users, executives, clinicians, informatics leaders, data leaders, privacy and security professionals, operations leaders and other decision-makers involved in vendor selection and performance evaluation.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-data-ready-hospital-europes-ehr-vendors-face-the-data-valorisatio-1166836