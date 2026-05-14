Art's-Way Manufacturing Co.: Art's Way Scientific And Dan Palmer Honored At 2026 World Of Modular

ARMSTRONG, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Nasdaq:ARTW) (the "Company"), a diversified manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural and research needs announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Art's Way Scientific, was recognized at the 2026 World of Modular Awards of Distinction. The awards were hosted by the Modular Building Institute, highlighting excellence and innovation in modular construction projects around the world.

Art's Way Scientific's longtime President and Director of Sales, Dan Palmer, was honored with a Career Services Award during the World of Modular conference.

Palmer has been with Art's Way Scientific for 20 years and has played an instrumental role in the company's most notable modular research building projects throughout his career. His leadership, customer relationships, and commitment to advancing modular research facilities have helped establish Art's Way Scientific as a recognized leader in modular research environments.

Art's Way Scientific submitted two projects for consideration in this year's awards program.

The company earned Alternate (Second Place) honors in the Healthcare - Permanent category for its MD Anderson Cancer Research Center modular vivarium project in Houston, Texas. First place in the category was awarded to Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

The MD Anderson project is a custom-designed, two-story modular rodent complex supporting critical cancer research initiatives. The 8,855-square-foot facility was engineered with sophisticated environmental controls, HEPA-filtered air handling systems, and specialized research environments to support animal welfare and long-term research operations.

Art's Way Scientific also submitted its UT Christiansburg project for consideration in this year's competition.

"Our innovative facilities are built on function and performance and often times lack the architectural beauty present in other submissions in this category, so we are very pleased to be in the running," said Mark Tschirgi, General Manager of Art's Way Scientific.

As Art's Way Scientific continues to grow, the company remains focused on expanding its portfolio of advanced modular laboratories, vivaria, research facilities, and more. With several new projects and opportunities on the horizon, Art's Way Scientific is committed to delivering innovative modular solutions that support the evolving needs of scientific research, healthcare, and higher education institutions.

Art's Way Scientific, Inc.

Art's Way Scientific, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Art's Way Manufacturing, Inc. It is the recognized leading supplier of modular laboratories for biocontainment, animal husbandry science, public health, and agricultural animal housing. Art's Way Scientific custom designs, manufactures, delivers, and installs modular laboratories and research facilities to meet customers' specific research requirements. For more information, visit our website at www.buildingsforscience.com.

Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Art's Way Manufacturing is a small, publicly traded company that specializes in equipment manufacturing. For over 70 years, it has been committed to designing and building high-quality machinery for all operations. It has approximately 100 employees across two branch locations: Art's Way Manufacturing in Armstrong, Iowa and Art's Way Scientific in Monona, Iowa.

For more information, contact:

Marc McConnell, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

712-208-8467

marc.mcconnell@artsway.com

Or visit the Company's website at www.artsway.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "future," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "hope," "potential," "continue," "foresee," "optimistic," "opportunity," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Statements made in this release that are not strictly statements of historical facts, including the Company's expectations regarding: (i) the Company's business position; (ii) demand and potential growth within the Company's business segments; (iii) future results, including, but not limited to, revenue and margin expectations, expectations with respect to the impact of price increases and tariffs, and expectations with respect to backlog and product mix; (iv) the Company's ability to increase production with capital investments and other activities, (v) future agricultural sales and plans to enter into building contracts; (vi) cash flows and plans to fund strategic initiatives and pay down debt; and (vii) the benefits of the Company's business model and strategy, are forward-looking statements. Statements of anticipated future results are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: customer demand for the Company's products; credit-worthiness of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to operate at lower expense levels; the Company's ability to complete projects in a timely and efficient manner in accordance with customer specifications; the Company's ability to renew or obtain financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to repay current debt, continue to meet debt obligations and comply with financial covenants; inflation and tariffs and their effect on the Company's supply chain and demand for its products; domestic and international economic conditions; the Company's ability to attract and maintain an adequate workforce in a competitive labor market; factors affecting the strength of the agricultural sector; the cost of raw materials; unexpected changes to performance by any of the Company's operating segments; and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from management's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Art's-Way Manufacturing Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/arts-way-scientific-and-dan-palmer-honored-at-2026-world-of-modular-1166917