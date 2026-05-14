Griffith Foods Selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company

ALSIP, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Griffith Foods is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Griffith Foods also earned the distinction of Gold Honoree - companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for four to six years - reflecting consistent achievement and a commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"At Griffith Foods, we are committed to helping our customers create food that is nutritious, sustainable, and preferred by consumers", said Griffith Foods CEO T.C. Chatterjee. "Guided by our Purpose - 'we blend care and creativity to nourish the world' - we are striving to continue to deliver results for and with our customers, while ensuring that we are creating meaningful impact to people and the planet. We are grateful for this recognition as we continue to advance our work and create value for our stakeholders."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith?Foods?is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World."? Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities.? The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Griffith Foods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/griffith-foods-selected-as-a-2026-us-best-managed-company-1166927