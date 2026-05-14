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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Feil Organization Partners with Layer to Bring Digital Artworks to Historic Buildings in Union Square and Gramercy Park

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / The Feil Organization, a leading national real estate investment firm, has partnered with Layer, the art and technology company shaping the future of digital art, to bring the work of top digital artists to its historic Manhattan buildings at 853 Broadway in Union Square and 257 Park Avenue South in Gramercy Park.

Layer presents digital art as it's meant to be experienced: dynamic, evolving, and deeply connected to the spaces it inhabits. Layer and its proprietary display model, Layer Canvas, feature works from a highly curated selection of digital artists, including Zach Lieberman, Casey Reas, and Leander Herzog, displayed on Layer Canvas, the company's museum-grade digital art display system designed to present generative artworks with exceptional fidelity and depth. Each piece on Layer is rendered in real time on Layer Canvas, evolving continuously and creating a living, responsive visual experience.

Founded by entrepreneur Angelo Sotiracopoulos, Layer collaborates with world-class digital artists to present generative artworks that transform the spaces they inhabit. The company's proprietary Art Intelligence engine dynamically curates artworks based on time of day and environmental conditions, creating a constantly shifting art experience.

853 Broadway is a commercial loft building with a mix of retail, corporate and creative offices and commanding views of Union Square Park. 257 Park Avenue South is an Art Deco treasure in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood with magnificent views of Midtown-South.

Sotira said: "The Feil Organization's Union Square and Gramercy Buildings capture New York City's unique and constantly evolving mix of commercial and cultural life. We're thrilled to introduce some of the world's most acclaimed digital artists to these vibrant spaces in a format where their work can live and breathe in harmony with people's daily lives."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to create engaging environments within our office buildings," said Andrew Wiener, Head of Commercial Leasing at The Feil Organization. "Layer will enhance how our tenants experience 853 Broadway and 257 Park Avenue South by integrating museum-worthy digital art with classic New York architecture."

About Layer

Layer redefines how contemporary fine art lives in the world. Founded by Angelo Sotiracopoulos, also the founder of DeviantArt - the world's largest platform for digital artists - Layer collaborates with leading digital artists to curate a continuous flow of generative artworks designed to evolve in real time. Through its flagship museum-grade display system, Layer Canvas, the company brings digital art to life in homes and cultural spaces around the world. For more information, visit www.layer.com.

PRESS CONTACT

For further information and images, please contact:

Alpha Kilo
Casey Conduct | Liza Read
casey.c@alphakilo.com | liza.r@alphakilo.com

SOURCE: Layer



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/feil-organization-partners-with-layer-to-bring-digital-artworks-t-1166786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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