Loop Global Powers Boston's Largest Multifamily EV Charging Installation with 64-Port Deployment in Hyde Park

Loop's Flex 32A chargers and networked platform deliver reliable Level 2 charging to residents of new multifamily community at 36-40 Sprague Street

EL SEGUNDO, CA AND HYDE PARK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Loop Global ("Loop"), a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced it has completed a 64-port Level 2 charging installation at a newly constructed multifamily development in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. The deployment at 36-40 Sprague Street is the largest multifamily EV charging project in Boston to date, according to Ohm Analytics.

Loop supplied 64 Flex 32A Level 2 chargers along with its networked charging platform, which provides real-time monitoring, energy management, and a seamless charging experience for residents. The chargers were installed across two residential buildings at the development, covering 25% of available parking spaces.

The ground-up development, led by Commonwealth Development Partners, was strategically sited for its connectivity to downtown Boston and surrounding suburban markets. Commonwealth designed the community from the ground up to support growing EV adoption, integrating charging infrastructure as a core amenity from the earliest planning stages. DMH Electric served as the electrical contractor and worked closely with Eversource to secure utility incentives that covered approximately 70% of total project costs, funding both infrastructure for all 64 ports and a portion of the charging hardware.

Design and rebate applications were submitted in early 2025, with installation beginning in October 2025. Completion, energization, and commissioning wrapped up in early 2026.

"This project is a perfect example of what becomes possible when developers, utilities, and technology partners come together with a shared vision," said Esther M. Santos, Vice President and Head of Sales at Loop Global. "We're incredibly proud to have played a central role in delivering the largest multifamily EV charging installation in Boston. Residents at 36-40 Sprague Street will have the kind of reliable, at-home charging experience that makes EV ownership easy and accessible. That's the future we're building toward, and projects like this prove it's already here."

"When we set out to develop 36-40 Sprague Street, we knew EV charging couldn't be an afterthought. It had to be part of the foundation," said Matthew Faris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Commonwealth Development Partners. "With 247 units and a transit-oriented location, we're building for residents who are already thinking about how they move through the city. Loop made it easy to deliver large-scale charging from day one, and that's the kind of amenity that sets a development apart and adds real, lasting value for our residents and our investment."

"Multifamily EV charging is one of the most important pieces of the transition to electric vehicles," said David Hinckley Jr., President at DMH Electric. "Most drivers charge where they live, and projects like this ensure residents have reliable, convenient access to charging at home. By combining smart design, utility incentives, and scalable charging technology, this development is helping prepare housing for the future of transportation."

The Hyde Park installation underscores Loop growing role in large-scale multifamily EV charging and demonstrates how collaboration between developers, utilities, technology providers, and electrical contractors can accelerate EV adoption while improving sustainability and convenience for residents.

About Loop Global

Loop Global is a leading provider of comprehensive, turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for customers worldwide. The company offers a complete suite of hardware, software, and services, and its aesthetic, streamlined charging stations are distinguished by their focus on industry-leading uptime, user convenience, and reliability. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer needs, Loop prides itself on its unmatched solution. Applying a consultative, portfolio-based strategy, Loop guides customers through every step of the EV charging deployment journey with ease and confidence, supporting the shift toward sustainable transportation. This approach has earned Loop long-standing relationships with marquee customers, including AvalonBay Communities, Reem Mall, and AMLI Residential, among others. For more information, visit www.loopglobal.com .

About Commonwealth Development Partners

Commonwealth Development Partners is a real estate development firm focused on building high-quality multifamily communities and mixed-use developments throughout the region. commonwealthdp.com

About DMH Electric

DMH Electric is a full-service electrical contractor serving the Northeast, specializing in commercial and residential electrical construction, EV charging infrastructure, energy solutions, and service. The company delivers turnkey projects with a focus on quality, reliability, and execution-bringing modern power with trusted service. dmhelectric.com

Contact Information

Mark O'Toole

Mark.Otoole@loopglobal.com

SOURCE: Loop Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/loop-global-powers-bostons-largest-multifamily-ev-charging-installation-with-64-port-1166331