Initiative helps defense organizations modernize EW test and simulation with greater speed, flexibility, and reduced risk

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced a strategic collaboration with SRC UK Limited to support EW customers globally in modernizing their test and simulation environments. The initiative will help accelerate adoption of Keysight's EWASP, enabling customers to transition to open, scalable, and software-defined architectures with greater efficiency and reduced operational risk. The collaboration also enables customers to preserve and integrate existing threat libraries and test assets into modern, open architectures, enabling continuity while accelerating modernization.

As EW systems grow increasingly complex, defense organizations are seeking more flexible and high-fidelity test environments to validate performance, shorten development timelines, and ensure mission readiness. Through this collaboration, Keysight and SRC will align their respective strengths in EW simulation, systems integration, and local engineering support to address customer needs across global markets.

The effort centers on supporting customers across key areas including engineering and integration services, training, and knowledge transfer. By combining Keysight's expertise in EWASP architecture and scenario generation with SRC UK's in-country engineering and support, customers gain faster deployment, improved access to expertise, and stronger operational readiness. This approach enables more accurate and repeatable validation of EW systems, the collaboration helps deliver reliable, high-performance capabilities for increasingly complex electromagnetic environments.

Steve Davies, Managing Director at SRC UK, said: "Collaborating with Keysight allows us to bring advanced EW simulation capabilities closer to UK customers. By combining our proven EW, IMD, Mission Data and engineering expertise with Keysight's EWASP platform, we can help organizations optimize their test environments while maintaining alignment with evolving mission requirements."

Eric Taylor, Vice President, Aerospace, Defense and Government Solutions at Keysight, said: "This effort reflects Keysight's commitment to supporting our customers across the globe as they modernize EW capabilities. Together with SRC, we are expanding access to scalable, high-fidelity simulation and test solutions that reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate mission readiness across the EW development lifecycle."

Resources

EWASP; Advancing EW Test and Measurement

EWASP Solution Catalog

EWASP Solution Brief

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

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Contacts:

Keysight Media Contacts

Andrea Mueller

Americas

Andrea.mueller@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher

Europe

Jenny.gallacher@keysight.com