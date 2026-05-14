Inspira Financial and Ameritas Bring Health Savings and Retirement Planning Closer Together

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Inspira Financial and Ameritas today announced an arrangement designed to expand access to health savings account (HSA) solutions for employers, advisors, and participants through the Ameritas retirement platform.

Through this referral program, plan sponsors working with Ameritas will have access to Inspira Financial's HSA offering, helping organizations connect health and retirement benefits while supporting stronger financial outcomes for employees.

Under the arrangement, Ameritas relationship managers, sales teams, and affiliated advisors may introduce employers to Inspira Financial's HSA solutions. Following referral, Inspira Financial will manage enrollment, implementation, and ongoing account support, providing a seamless experience for employers and participants.

Employers are increasingly looking for ways to simplify benefits and help employees connect today's healthcare decisions with long-term financial goals. By aligning retirement planning with health savings solutions, the effort helps advisors and plan sponsors deliver a more connected approach to financial wellbeing.

"This referral program with Inspira reflects our commitment to being the partner of choice in our distribution network," said Orlando Cruz, senior vice president, retirement plans at Ameritas. "By making it easier for plan sponsors to access a high-quality HSA solution, we're expanding distribution while strengthening aligned partnerships with the advisors and employers we serve."

As employers continue to focus on financial wellbeing, many are seeking ways to better connect healthcare spending, retirement readiness, and overall financial planning. According to the 2025 Milliman Retiree Health Cost Index, a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring in 2025 needs approximately $388,000 in savings for Medicare and out of pocket expenses.

Health savings accounts continue to play an important role in helping individuals prepare for both current healthcare expenses and future financial needs. The effort brings together Ameritas' retirement expertise and Inspira Financial's experience supporting millions of account holders across health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions.

"Employers and advisors want benefits that are easier to understand and easier to use," said Debby Moorman, EVP, Health & Benefits, Inspira Financial. "Expanding access to our HSA solutions through Ameritas helps organizations support both immediate health needs and long-term financial security."

Inspira Financial currently supports more than 8 million individual and institutional clients and continues to invest in partnerships, technology, and service experiences that help simplify how people plan, save, and invest for what comes next. The organizations expect to explore additional collaboration opportunities over time as employers and advisors look for solutions that better connect health and wealth.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

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About Ameritas

Ameritas retirement plans support financial professionals and the employers they serve with deep expertise, specialized capabilities, and high touch service. We're a preferred provider for small- to midsize organizations, offering flexible products, intuitive technology, and more than 60 years of retirement plan experience. Backed by a strong and stable mutual-based organization, we are committed to a partnership that helps financial professionals deliver meaningful value to their clients.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans

Contact Information

Casey Burke

Public Relations Manager

mediainqiry@inspirafinancial.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-and-ameritas-bring-health-savings-and-retirement-p-1166891