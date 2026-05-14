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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Roam Charging: Roam partners with Hand Picked Hotels to deliver EV charging across luxury country house portfolio

CRAWLEY, England, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam Charging has announced a new partnership with Hand Picked Hotels to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across its portfolio of luxury country house hotels and coastal resorts.

The agreement will see Roam install and operate 112 EV charge points across 20 of Hand Picked Hotels' UK properties, supporting guests travelling by electric vehicle and enhancing the group's sustainability offering. The rollout will span a collection of more than 20 distinctive hotels located across the UK and the Channel Islands, many set within historic estates and countryside locations.

Known for its portfolio of individually styled, heritage-rich properties and high-end guest experiences, Hand Picked Hotels provides an ideal environment for destination charging, where visitors can conveniently recharge vehicles during overnight stays, spa visits and events. The partnership reflects growing demand for EV infrastructure in premium hospitality settings, where guests increasingly expect seamless charging as part of the overall experience.

James Randall, CEO of Roam Charging, commented:

"This partnership with Hand Picked Hotels is a natural fit. Their portfolio of unique, high-quality destinations across the UK and Channel Islands offers exactly the kind of dwell-time environment where EV charging adds real value. Together, we're enabling guests to travel more sustainably without compromising on comfort or experience. As EV adoption accelerates, collaborations like this will be essential in ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with changing customer expectations."

Roam will manage the full lifecycle of the installations, including design, deployment and ongoing maintenance, ensuring a consistent and reliable charging experience for guests across the portfolio.

The initiative supports Hand Picked Hotels' broader commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while adapting to evolving environmental expectations within the hospitality sector. By integrating EV charging into its estates, the group further enhances its appeal to modern travellers seeking both luxury and sustainability.

Image
Due to licensing rules, the image may be used for publication along with this press release but may not be saved for use with any other story.

About Roam
Roam is dedicated to transforming the EV charging experience with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge charging solutions designed for drivers, businesses and communities. With a focus on accessibility, reliability and scalability, Roam provides smart charging stations, intuitive software, and customer-first services that empower the transition to electric mobility. From high-power public chargers to flexible commercial installations, Roam continues to expand its network and support the global shift toward cleaner transportation.

Through the Roam app, drivers can pay flexibly, track charging progress in real time and monitor their carbon savings.

For more information, visit https://www.roamcharging.com.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980307/Roam_Charging.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942121/5970992/Roam_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roam-partners-with-hand-picked-hotels-to-deliver-ev-charging-across-luxury-country-house-portfolio-302772555.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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