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WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048 | Ticker-Symbol: MKV
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 18:33
1.580,00 Euro
+1,61 % +25,00
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MARKEL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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1.576,001.580,0018:34
1.576,001.580,0018:34
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
157 Leser
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C O R R E C T I O N -- Markel

In the news release, Markel expands professional liability offerings with new media and entertainment coverage options, issued 14-May-2026 by Markel over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the source should be "Markel" instead of "Markel Group".

Markel expands professional liability offerings with new media and entertainment coverage options

RICHMOND, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced an expansion of its professional liability offerings for insurance protection against fast-evolving creative, digital and professional risks. The enhancements bring together multiple coverage needs under a streamlined approach, helping customers reduce gaps and simplify coverage as the way they work continues to change.

Markel's enhanced ProSolutions portfolio, a suite of professional liability products designed for specialized risks, now includes:

  • A new combined policy that brings professional liability, cyber, media liability and general liability coverages into a single policy.
  • New Media Shield and Entertainment Shield product options designed for qualified content creators, media professionals and entertainment-focused businesses.

"We continue to see risk evolution across the marketplace, especially in media liability," said Melissa Sowa, Managing Director, E&O Product Line Leadership. "It has never been easier to create and distribute content, and we are operating in an era where social media dominates. As media expands, so does its complexity."

Media liability insurance is no longer limited to traditional media companies. Content creators, creative professionals, digital and social media managers, public figures and third-party endorsers all face increased exposure as online and social platforms continue to grow. Markel's expanded ProSolutions offering is designed to help customers address these evolving risks with broader, more flexible coverage options.

Designed to simplify coverage placement, the new blended ProSolutions form allows customers to consolidate multiple coverage needs into a single policy, reducing complexity and better aligning insurance protection with interconnected risks. The expanded appetites and new coverage options further enable brokers to respond to customer needs in an increasingly competitive market.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide. Coverage is provided by one or more of the insurance companies within Markel. Insurance and coverage are subject to terms, conditions, availability, and qualifications and may not be available in all states.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-expands-professional-liability-offerings-with-new-media-and-entertainment-coverage-options-302771911.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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