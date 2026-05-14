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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 17:50 Uhr
127 Leser
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Trustmi Now a Nacha Preferred Partner as New 2026 Fraud Rules Address Payment Risk

New "False Pretenses" definition exposes gaps in traditional controls as enterprises face June compliance deadline

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / As new Nacha 2026 risk management Rules take effect - introducing stricter fraud monitoring requirements and a new category of payment fraud known as "False Pretenses" - enterprises are facing a fundamental shift in how payment risk must be managed.

For the first time, organizations are required to monitor for potential fraud that originates within trusted workflows - such as business email compromise (BEC), vendor impersonation, and payment redirection. With Phase 2 approaching on June 22, 2026, companies that fail to implement compliant controls risk financial loss, audit exposure, and potential disruption to payment operations.

Against this backdrop, Trustmi today announced it has become a Nacha Preferred Partner, complementing its role in helping enterprises meet these evolving requirements and address a growing gap in payment security.

A New Category of Fraud - and a New Layer of Security

The introduction of "False Pretenses" formalizes a shift already underway: today's most dangerous fraud doesn't break into systems - it works through them.

Attackers exploit legitimate processes across email, vendor management, invoices, and payment approvals, making fraudulent transactions appear authorized and passing traditional controls such as bank account validation or email security.

This has created the need for a new category: a payment security layer that operates across systems, continuously analyzing behavior and stopping fraud before money moves.

Nacha Recognizes the Need for Risk-Based Monitoring

"Nacha continues to be focused on solutions for credit-push fraud," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Trustmi as a Nacha Preferred Partner."

Bridging the Compliance Gap Across the Payment Lifecycle

Trustmi's behavioral AI platform was designed to address the type of fraud Nacha has now formally defined - by correlating signals across email, ERP systems, vendor records, invoices, and payment platforms to detect anomalies that would otherwise appear legitimate within individual systems.

This enables organizations to:

  • Implement continuous, risk-based fraud monitoring

  • Establish behavioral baselines and detect anomalies

  • Validate payments before ACH submission

  • Maintain automated audit trails for compliance

"At JLJ, we manage a large and constantly changing network of subcontractors and vendors across every project. Banking details change, new relationships get onboarded, and payments move fast. That's exactly the environment where payment fraud thrives, and exactly why we turned to Trustmi. It gives us confidence that every ACH payment we send is legitimate, and that we can demonstrate to our bank that we have the controls Nacha now requires," said Cindy Manos, CFO, JLJ & Associates.

From Compliance Pressure to Operational Risk

"Most fraud today doesn't break into systems - it works through them," said Shai Gabay, Co-Founder and CEO of Trustmi. "What Nacha has done with 'False Pretenses' is formally recognize that the biggest risk isn't unauthorized access - it's authorized-looking payments. That changes how organizations need to think about control. It's no longer enough to validate data - you have to validate intent. For the first time, there's a mandate that matches the threat."

Built for Speed as Deadlines Approach

Trustmi's platform deploys quickly with 30+ native integrations, enabling enterprises to establish compliant controls in weeks - not months - while protecting more than $240 billion in payments annually and preventing over $1 billion in fraud.

To learn more about Trustmi's payment security to assist with Nacha compliance capabilities, visit https://trustmi.ai/solutions/nacha-compliance/

About Trustmi
Trustmi is the leading behavioral AI platform for payment security, helping enterprises stop fraud and costly payment errors before money moves. As fraud increasingly arrives "pre-approved" - designed to pass existing controls - Trustmi provides a critical verification layer across the entire payment lifecycle. By correlating signals across email, vendor behavior, financial documents, and payment workflows, Trustmi detects sophisticated, socially engineered attacks that traditional security and finance controls miss. Trusted by global enterprises with complex payment environments, Trustmi protects over $240 billion in payments annually and has helped prevent more than $1 billion in fraud and $5 billion in payment errors. Founded in 2021, Trustmi is headquartered in New York City and backed by leading investors including Cyberstarts and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.trustmi.ai/.

Contact

PAN Communications for Trustmi
Trustmi@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Trustmi



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustmi-now-a-nacha-preferred-partner-as-new-2026-fraud-rules-add-1166461

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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