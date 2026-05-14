Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - As spring approaches, homeowners across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) begin booking roofing, siding, and exterior upgrades. Police and consumer watchdogs warn that this seasonal surge also brings more renovation and "home repair" scams, often driven by high-pressure door-to-door pitches, fake online companies, and demands for upfront cash or bank drafts.

EMR Renovations, a GTA-based roofing and siding specialist, is urging homeowners to protect themselves before signing anything. Founder Endri Roshi says the goal is simple: "A roof and siding protect your home from the elements. Smart hiring decisions protect your wallet from people who never planned to finish the job."

Home exterior fitted with upgraded siding and trim

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The Scale of the Problem

Fraud isn't rare, and Ontario is taking a major share of the impact.

In 2024, fraud losses reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) reached $219,089,398 in Ontario, across 15,855 reports where the victim location was Ontario.

Canada-wide, where the victim location was in Canada, CAFC recorded $491,972,389 in reported losses across 40,569 reports in 2024.

Broader CAFC reporting shows total 2024 losses of approximately $643.7 million, with cyber-enabled losses of $481.6 million, or about 75%. Statistics Canada also reports more than 201,000 police-reported fraud incidents in 2023, while noting that only 11% of fraud victims reported the most serious incident to police, meaning the real scope is likely much larger.

Why Renovation and Home-Repair Scams Hit Hard

Home improvement scams consistently rank among the riskiest consumer scams because targets often spend large amounts under time pressure, especially when storms, leaks, visible exterior damage, or the need for emergency roof repairs creates urgency once warm weather returns

In the 2024 BBB Scam Tracker Canada Risk Report, home improvement scams ranked as the No. 3 riskiest scam type reported in Canada, with 83.9% susceptibility and a median reported loss of $1,500.

An Ontario-focused homeowner survey published via Newswire reported that 32% of Ontario homeowners said they had been victims of a renovation scam, 49.5% knew someone who had been scammed, 20.1% found a fraudulent contractor online, 23% did not report the scam, 21% reported threats or intimidation, and 42.5% reported a negative mental-health impact.

New siding installed by EMR Renovations

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Recent GTA Examples Show the Patterns Homeowners Should Watch For

Recent police reports show a similar pattern across the GTA: alleged contractors collect deposits or bank drafts, leave work unfinished, raise prices mid-project, or operate under business identities police later say are not legitimate.

Peel Regional Police: Police reported a suspected contracting fraud with known losses of over $800,000 . (Peel Regional Police)

Police reported a suspected contracting fraud with known losses of over . (Peel Regional Police) Toronto/GTA: Three people were charged after two victims allegedly lost a combined $296,000 in a home-renovation fraud involving mortgage funds and bank drafts. (Toronto/GTA)

Three people were charged after two victims allegedly lost a combined in a home-renovation fraud involving mortgage funds and bank drafts. (Toronto/GTA) Ajax: Police reported a roofing scam where a victim paid $18,000 , suspects allegedly demanded another $50,000 , and the company was not legitimate. (Ajax)

Police reported a roofing scam where a victim paid , suspects allegedly demanded another , and the company was not legitimate. (Ajax) Peel Regional Police: Police alleged residents paid $37,000 in deposits for renovation work that was never performed. (Peel Regional Police)

Police alleged residents paid in deposits for renovation work that was never performed. (Peel Regional Police) Toronto/Ontario-wide: Police warn that spring and summer often bring more roofing, paving, landscaping, and renovation scams, many of which go unreported. (Toronto/Ontario)

All charges and allegations remain before the courts unless otherwise stated.

Endri Roshi's Homeowner Checklist: How to Protect Yourself

EMR Renovations is sharing the following checklist to help GTA residents hire legitimate contractors and avoid common fraud tactics:

Verify insurance and business legitimacy. Ask for proof of insurance and confirm the business is real.

Ask for proof of insurance and confirm the business is real. Be wary of unsolicited door-to-door offers. Watch for "leftover material" pitches, "one-day-only" deals, or pressure to sign immediately.

Watch for "leftover material" pitches, "one-day-only" deals, or pressure to sign immediately. Demand a detailed written contract. It should include scope, materials, start date, milestones, completion date, and cleanup responsibilities.

It should include scope, materials, start date, milestones, completion date, and cleanup responsibilities. Avoid cash-only and untraceable payments. Use traceable methods and avoid paying in full upfront.

Use traceable methods and avoid paying in full upfront. Get multiple quotes. Compare details, not just price; extremely low bids can lead to add-ons, cut corners, or abandonment.

Compare details, not just price; extremely low bids can lead to add-ons, cut corners, or abandonment. Check reviews, references, and project photos. Ask for addresses or nearby intersections of prior work when possible.

Ask for addresses or nearby intersections of prior work when possible. Insist on a written warranty. Legitimate exterior contractors stand behind workmanship and materials.

Legitimate exterior contractors stand behind workmanship and materials. Watch for escalation tactics. A common scam pattern is "finding" new problems and dramatically increasing costs once work begins.

A common scam pattern is "finding" new problems and dramatically increasing costs once work begins. Stop if pressured or intimidated. Threats, intimidation, and demands for immediate cash are major red flags.

EMR Renovation Services - Tips for Finding a Reputable Contractor

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Roofing and Siding Protect Homes-Smart Hiring Protects Wallets

EMR Renovations emphasizes that exterior work is not just cosmetic. Roofing and siding affect water intrusion risk, insulation performance, and long-term structural protection. Hiring a legitimate contractor also protects homeowners from financial damage, unfinished work, and unsafe repairs that can cost more to correct later.

About EMR Renovations

EMR Renovations provides exterior renovation services in the Greater Toronto Area and states it has been doing exterior work in the GTA since 2014. Its services include roofing, siding, soffit and fascia, eavestrough, gutter guards, and insulation for residential and commercial clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297331

Source: EMR Renovation Services Inc.