

From left to right: Takayoshi Futae, Chairman & CEO of JCB, alongside Jason Hanson, President of Discover Network.

TOKYO // Riverwoods, IL, May 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB and Discover(R) Network mark 20 years of collaboration, reflecting on two decades of working together to support reciprocal card acceptance and deliver more seamless, reliable payment experiences.Since 2006, the companies have maintained reciprocal acceptance arrangements that enable Discover cardholders to use their cards across JCB's acceptance network in Japan, and JCB cardholders to use their cards across Discover Network in the United States. While the payments industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this collaboration has contributed to the development and growth of both companies.Building on this remarkable partnership milestone, JCB and Discover Network will further collaborate to advance select initiatives that contribute to greater interoperability, efficiency, and consistency across both networks. As part of this enhanced cooperation, the companies will explore opportunities to streamline processes and reduce operational complexity, aiming to create an environment where existing and prospective partners worldwide can deliver secure, reliable, and seamless payment experiences more smoothly and quickly. JCB and Discover Network remain focused on delivering long-term value for stakeholders and the communities they serve."Over the past 20 years, JCB and Discover Network have built a relationship based on trust and a shared focus on customer convenience," said Takayoshi Futae, Chairman & CEO, JCB. "We appreciate this collaboration and look forward to continuing our work together.""Discover Network is pleased to mark this milestone with JCB," said Jason Hanson, President, Discover Network. "We value our longstanding relationship and will continue working together to support interoperable payment experiences."JCB and Discover Network are pleased to continue to build on their relationship to achieve critical business objectives, while creating even better experiences to network stakeholders worldwide.About Discover NetworkDiscover Network(R) is an international acceptance network that provides global acceptance to cardholders of participating issuers from around the world. We empower intuitive checkout experiences with fast approvals and flexible transactions to help consumers pay how, when, and where they choose.Together with our partners Diners Club International(R) and PULSE(R), our global network is accepted in more than 185 countries and territories.1 We process billions of transactions annually and deliver reliable, secure, and seamless payment solutions worldwide.1 Internal Discover Transaction Data, leveraging the average of transaction data from 2023-2025For more information, visit DiscoverNetwork.comContactMarissa DavisEmail: marissa.davis@capitalone.comAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.