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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
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Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 371.48p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

Total issued share capital: 56,329,809

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 22,119,906

Total voting rights: 34,209,903

The total voting rights figure of 34,209,903 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

14 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.