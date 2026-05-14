India installed 15.3 GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of 2026 - the highest quarterly addition on record - representing a 143% year-on-year increase, according to Mercom India. India India installed 15.3 GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly addition on record and a 143% increase year on year from the 6.3 GW installed in Q1 2025, according to Mercom India's Q1 2026 India Solar Market Update Report. Large-scale projects accounted for 82% of total quarterly solar installations, with 12.6 GW added in the quarter. Open access projects contributed 21% of ...

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