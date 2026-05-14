LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Introduces Test.md, an Agent-Native Test Framework for Kane CLI

The new framework enables replayable, human- and agent-readable tests, turning exploratory sessions into persistent, verifiable test coverage

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI Introduces Test.md, an Agent-Native Test Framework for Kane CLI

The new framework enables replayable, human- and agent-readable tests, turning exploratory sessions into persistent, verifiable test coverage

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, May 14, 2026 - TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest ), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced the launch of Test.md, an agent-native test framework built into Kane CLI. The framework introduces a structured yet lightweight way to define, store, and replay tests, designed for both human developers and AI agents operating in modern, AI-accelerated development environments.

As software development increasingly shifts toward AI-generated code and agent-driven workflows, traditional testing frameworks are struggling to keep pace. Test.md addresses this gap by rethinking how tests are authored, executed, and maintained-eliminating the need for complex syntax, selectors, or framework-specific configurations.

At its core, Test.md enables engineering teams to convert real-time testing sessions into replayable test files using a simple markdown structure. Tests are defined as step-based objectives written in natural language, allowing them to function simultaneously as documentation and executable test cases.

"AI has fundamentally changed how software is built, but testing workflows have not evolved at the same pace," said Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder at TestMu AI. "Test.md is our approach to closing that gap. It creates a shared, durable test format that both humans and AI agents can read, write, and execute, without the overhead of traditional frameworks."

Unlike conventional approaches that rely on static scripts, Test.md introduces a replay-first execution model. Tests are authored once and then replayed deterministically, with Kane CLI intelligently deciding when to reuse recorded steps and when to re-author them based on changes in the application flow. This enables teams to scale testing without proportionally increasing effort, turning one-time validation into continuous regression coverage.

Key capabilities of Test.md include a markdown-native structure where each test is defined through step-level headings and plain English objectives, making tests inherently readable and maintainable. The framework supports modular test composition through @import, allowing teams to reuse common flows such as login, setup, and teardown across multiple tests without duplication. Configuration is embedded directly within the file using front matter, enabling environment-specific variables, runtime limits, and execution settings to be managed alongside test logic.

Test.md is designed for real-world engineering environments, with native support for CI/CD integration and agent-driven execution. Tests can run headlessly, in parallel, or in agent mode with structured outputs, making them suitable for automated pipelines. Each run generates a detailed result artifact, including step-level status, execution traces, and shareable evidence, ensuring reproducibility and traceability across environments.

A key innovation lies in its compatibility with AI-driven workflows. Test.md provides a persistent, version-controlled artifact that AI agents can generate, interpret, and reuse, enabling continuous validation of AI-generated code. This allows teams to move from "a human will verify it later" to a system where verification is built directly into the development loop.

By unifying exploratory testing, documentation, and automation into a single workflow, Test.md eliminates the traditional separation between manual and automated testing. Engineering teams can now build test suites organically as part of their existing workflows, rather than as a parallel effort. Test.md is available as part of Kane CLI and can be used across local, cloud, and CI/CD environments.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest ) is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit https://www.testmuai.com/

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Press and Media Manager

+91 9870981968

nikhils@testmuai.com











Attachment

TestMu AI Introduces Test.md for Kane CLI

Nikhil Saxena Press and Media Manager +91 9870981968 nikhils@testmuai.com