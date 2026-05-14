Law Office of Alena Shautsova: New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul's recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons.

The pardon grants critical relief from the immigration consequences of a past criminal conviction and represents one of the most difficult forms of post-conviction relief available in New York State.

Governor Hochul announced the pardons last Friday as part of New York's ongoing clemency reform efforts, recognizing individuals who demonstrated rehabilitation, remorse, and positive contributions to their communities.

"For immigrants, a criminal conviction can create lifelong consequences far beyond the criminal court system," said attorney Alena Shautsova. "A pardon can mean the difference between remaining with one's family in the United States or facing deportation. This case reflects years of perseverance, advocacy, and belief in rehabilitation and second chances."

Gubernatorial pardons are exceptionally rare and require extensive legal preparation, documentation of rehabilitation, community support evidence, and compelling humanitarian and equitable arguments. In immigration law, a pardon may eliminate certain grounds of deportability and reopen opportunities otherwise permanently blocked by criminal convictions.

The successful pardon underscores the importance of coordinated criminal and immigration legal strategy, particularly for long-term permanent residents and immigrants whose decades-old convictions continue to place them at risk.

Ms. Shautsova has represented immigrants nationwide in complex immigration matters, including deportation defense, asylum, waivers, federal litigation, and post-conviction immigration relief. Her office regularly handles difficult cases involving the intersection of criminal and immigration law.

"This pardon is ultimately about redemption," Shautsova added. "People who have rebuilt their lives, supported their families, and contributed positively to society deserve an opportunity to move forward without permanent punishment.

Governor Hochul's clemency program has emphasized rehabilitation and transparency in the pardon process, granting relief to individuals who have remained crime-free for many years and demonstrated meaningful contributions to their communities.

For more information, media inquiries, or consultation requests:

Law Office of Alena Shautsova

www.shautsova.com

Phone: 917-885-226

SOURCE: Law Office of Alena Shautsova

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/new-york-immigration-attorney-alena-shautsova-secures-rare-gubernatorial-pardon-for-immi-1166950