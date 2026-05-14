New Caney, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Repipe Solutions Inc has opened its third Texas location with a new office in Houston, expanding its whole-home repiping services to homeowners across the greater Houston metro. The company previously operated from New Caney and Pasadena, TX, but continues to expand due to strong performance. The new Houston office gives the firm a true city-wide presence with direct access to homeowners across Harris County and surrounding areas.

Houston Homeowners Gain Direct Access to Whole-Home Repiping as Repipe Solutions Opens Third Texas Location

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Company owner Matthew Fredregill said the following: "Houston homes face plumbing issues you don't see in other markets, including corroded galvanized lines, failing polybutylene, and slab leaks that only get worse with time. Our team handles whole-home repipes the right way so homeowners aren't dealing with the same problem six months later."

Many Houston-area homes built in the 1960s-70s still have original galvanized steel pipes that corrode from the inside out, leading to low water pressure, discolored water, and pinhole leaks. Polybutylene piping in homes from the 1970s-90s is also prone to sudden failure and requires replacement to avoid leaks.

Houston repiping plumber Repipe Solutions offers whole-home repiping using Uponor PEX-A piping, with drywall repair, paint, and a transferable lifetime warranty included that homeowners can activate at any time if there's a problem with the installation. Repipe Solutions will return to their home and provide corrective services for free in the event of any issues.

Ultimately, this new Houston expansion makes Repipe Solutions's services more accessible to homeowners across the metro. Obtaining a 24/7 emergency plumber with these skills is now straightforward and emergency plumbers can be called out at any time. Homeowners get clean, reliable water flow and the peace of mind of a fully repiped home.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297338

Source: Plentisoft