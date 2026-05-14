Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Living Security Launches AI-Powered Reporting That Turns Human Risk Data into Customized Board-Ready Intelligence

New capabilities in the Living Security Platform automatically customize, generate, schedule, and distribute executive-ready human risk reports, eliminating hours of manual dashboard creation for security teams.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the general availability of AI-powered reporting in the Living Security Platform, enabling organizations to automatically transform workforce risk data into executive-ready intelligence in minutes.

As boards, regulators, and executive leaders increasingly demand measurable cyber risk reporting, security teams face mounting pressure to communicate workforce risk in clear business terms. Yet traditional reporting workflows remain manual, time-consuming, and difficult to scale, often requiring security teams to spend hours assembling dashboards, interpreting data, and preparing stakeholder updates.

Living Security's new reporting capabilities eliminate that friction through AI-generated executive narratives, automated custom report creation, audience-specific templates, and scheduled delivery workflows that operationalize human risk governance across the enterprise.

"Security leaders shouldn't have to choose between running their program and communicating its value," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "With AI-powered reporting, organizations can automatically deliver the right human risk insights to every stakeholder, from program owners to the boardroom, without adding operational overhead."

Livvy Generates Executive Narratives Automatically

At the center of the new reporting experience is Livvy, Living Security's AI-powered risk intelligence engine. Using natural-language prompts, security teams can instantly generate complete executive-ready reports without manually building dashboards or assembling data.

Livvy automatically recommends the appropriate report structure, selects relevant reporting cards, and generates executive summaries that translate complex human risk signals into clear business context.

Each report includes AI-authored narrative summaries designed to help executives quickly understand organizational risk posture, emerging trends, and measurable risk reduction outcomes, without requiring security teams to manually interpret data for every audience.

Reports can be automatically delivered to stakeholders via email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams as either inline HTML summaries or secure shareable links with configurable expiration settings.

Pre-Built Templates for Every Stakeholder

The Living Security Platform includes a library of pre-configured reporting templates designed for specific stakeholders and use cases, enabling teams to quickly generate meaningful reports without starting from scratch.

Popular templates include:

  • Executive Risk Briefing - Board-ready Human Risk Index (HRI) summaries for executive stakeholders

  • Program Performance - Correlates security awareness activities with HRI trends and measurable outcomes

  • Risk Reduction & ROI - Demonstrates behavioral change, cost avoidance, and program impact over time

  • High-Risk Population - Identifies elevated-risk users by department, role, or geography for targeted risk reduction

These templates help organizations standardize reporting while ensuring each audience receives the most relevant view of workforce cyber risk.

Automated Snapshots and Scheduled Reporting

Living Security's Snapshot capability allows organizations to preserve point-in-time records of program performance for board reviews, audits, compliance reporting, and longitudinal risk analysis.

Teams can automatically schedule recurring snapshots and distribute reports at any cadence, monthly, quarterly, or customized to organizational needs, ensuring stakeholders always have access to the latest human risk insights.

The platform's Playbook automation engine further streamlines reporting workflows through the new "Send Report" action, enabling organizations to automatically generate and distribute reports through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams as part of broader security operations processes. This allows security teams to embed continuous stakeholder communication directly into their human risk management programs.

Built for CISOs and Security Program Leaders

For CISOs, the new reporting capabilities address one of the most persistent challenges in cybersecurity leadership: communicating workforce risk in language that resonates with executive teams and boards. Pre-built executive templates surface HRI scoring, trend analysis, departmental risk segmentation, and measurable risk reduction in formats designed for rapid executive consumption.

For security awareness and training program managers, the reporting suite shifts the conversation beyond completion metrics toward measurable risk outcomes. Teams can now demonstrate how security initiatives reduce human risk over time, automate stakeholder reporting, and focus more energy on strategic program improvement rather than manual report creation.

Availability

AI-powered reporting capabilities are now generally available to Living Security Platform customers. Organizations can generate executive-ready reports, automate scheduled delivery, and create AI-authored risk summaries directly within the platform.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.livingsecurity.com.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure, and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategy. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Living Security enables enterprises to move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape.

Media Contact:
media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-launches-ai-powered-reporting-that-turns-human-ri-1166972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.