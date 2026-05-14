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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 19:30 Uhr
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FutureGrail Sets New Sales Record for George Daniels Timepiece at May Auction

Fierce competition for Patek Philippe, Rolex and Vacheron Constantin examples, with bids outperforming estimates across the board.

ABU DHABI, UAE, GENEVA and SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureGrail has set new milestones for vintage watch valuations, with collectors from over 40 countries bidding on its May Auction. Results of the white-glove sale soared, including a new record performance for a Rolex Datejust modified by legendary watchmaker George Daniels. The exceptional timepiece scorched past estimates (between $100,000 to $200,000), with the hammer falling at $520,000.

Not a single lot was 'passed', reflecting a buoyant international market for rare and fine timepieces.

FutureGrail CEO, Ali Nael, said: "Strong demand from collectors and institutions has driven increased competition for exceptional timepieces across the spring auctions. This was reflected in our May sale, where collectors from around the world appreciated the rarity and condition of the selected timepieces. As expected, there was real excitement around these unique and historically important watches."

One of the most visually stunning watches to break new boundaries was a Patek Philippe in 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds and rubies. The Reference 4700 / 160J rocketed past top-end estimates, hammering at $400,000. There was also strong demand for Patek Philippe watches with rare 'lugs', including a Reference 1579J 'Spider Lugs' and a Reference 2549/1 J 'Turtle Lugs', and a Rolex Reference 2057 single-button chronograph.

While the popularity of extraordinary wristwatches is set to continue, Nael also believes vintage pocket watches are returning to fashion, with every pocket watch lot across the May auction meeting or exceeding estimates.

"Whether it's popular TV shows like Peaky Blinders or the latest eye-catching collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch, there is a cultural renaissance around pocket watches. Collectors are realising the true beauty and heritage of these classic timepieces," added Nael.

FutureGrail is a leading auction house with global reach via its online auction platform and public museum. It continues to grow from its Singapore origins, with expansion across Switzerland and United Arab Emirates throughout 2026.

Collectors interested in consigning at one of FutureGrail's upcoming auctions can visit futuregrail.com/sell.

Media contact:
Jonathan Ivan-Duke, +971582857333, jon@dukemir.com
Jay Kau, +6017-9088 978, jay@futuregrail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980342/Rolex_Datejust_George_Daniels.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980341/Patek_Philippe_Ref_4700_160J.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futuregrail-sets-new-sales-record-for-george-daniels-timepiece-at-may-auction-302772711.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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