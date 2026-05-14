ROYAL CANADIAN MINT CELEBRATES FIFA WORLD CUP 2026(TM/MC) COMING TO CANADA WITH A NEW $1 CIRCULATION COIN

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC comes to Canada, the Royal Canadian Mint is sharing the excitement of millions of soccer fans by issuing a new $1 circulation coin commemorating the latest edition of the biggest sports event on earth. For the first time in FIFA World CupTM/MC history, three nations are co-hosting FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC as it unfolds in Canada, Mexico and the United States. With the Canadian slate of matches to be hosted in Toronto and Vancouver, and Canada's Men's National Team to play in both venues, the Mint and FIFA officials took to the pitch at Vancouver's BC Place today to unveil the coin the FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC commemorative $1 circulation coin. Produced in struck and colourized versions, this exciting new commemorative coin begins circulating as of May 14.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a landmark moment for our nation, and this $1 circulation coin captures the pride and unity that come with welcoming the world to our communities," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champage, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. "Canadians understand the power of sport to bring us together, which is why this event is so well aligned with our recent $755 million investment in sport - the most significant in 20 years. This coin is a tangible way to celebrate a global event that will drive economic opportunity and inspire a new generation of Canadians in a truly Canadian way."

"The Royal Canadian Mint is proud of the many great Canadian sporting moments it has captured on coins through the years, and we are delighted to celebrate a new milestone with a circulation coin commemorating the first-ever FIFA World Cup men's tournament matches to be played in Canada," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to have crafted a lasting keepsake that Canadian fans can hold onto while they unite in cheering their team during their first-ever home soil appearance in a World Cup tournament."

Designed by Canadian artist Glen Green, the central feature of the reverse consists of the top portion of the FIFA26 CAN maple leaf mosaic, highlighted in shades of orange and red squares on the colourized coin, evoking the community of fans coming together to cheer on their soccer heroes. To its left is an engraving of the official FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC emblem, while a soccer ball in movement appears to the right, beneath which "Toronto" and "Vancouver" are engraved as the Canadian Host Cities. These elements are framed with the inscriptions "FIFA WORLD CUP 26TM/MC" and "COUPE DU MONDE DE LA FIFA 26MC/TM".

The coin's obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"Today we add a new chapter to our national story, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially minted into Canadian history," said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President. "Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast will be able to hold this very special coin in their hands. It's a small object that carries a big story-it represents more than a tournament; it represents Canada's role as a host country on the world stage. And our shared excitement as we prepare to welcome the world this summer."

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Toronto and Vancouver will host a total of 13 FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC matches. Canada's Men's National team has also qualified for the tournament, giving Canadian fans their first-ever chance to see their national team play in both Host Cities.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins - including two million colourized versions - the new $1 commemorative circulation coin will begin circulating on May 14, 2026. Canadians will find it in their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $1 coins.

Both the coloured and uncoloured versions are available in a five-coin set that includes three nickel-plated steel 25 cent coins illustrating the themes of Canada Welcomes the World, the Official FIFA World CupTM/MC Mascot, and The Match. No two sets are alike, as variable printing has produced countless permutations of the packaging's colour scheme within the official FIFA palette.

Special Wrap Rolls of 25 coins - in struck and colourized formats - are also available, as is a Special Wrap Roll Box Set featuring both types of rolls, as well as a struck and colourized version of the commemorative circulation coin.

Earlier this year, the Mint launched an extensive collection of precious metal collector coins celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC. More information on these finely crafted numismatic products, as well interesting facts about the FIFA World CupTM/MC can be found at www.mint.ca/soccer.

FIFA World Cup 2026TM/MC numismatic coins can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services.

As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Coin images are available here.

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