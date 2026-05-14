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WKN: A411ZM | ISIN: US80004C2008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.05.26 | 19:45
1.401,00 US-Dollar
-3,19 % -46,23
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDISK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDISK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 19:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: REX Shares, LLC & Tuttle Capital Management, LLC Announce a Forward Share Split of T-REX 2X Long SNDK Daily Target ETF

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / REX Shares, LLC and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC ("T-REX") announced today the execution of a forward share split for the following exchange-traded fund (the "Fund").

T-REX 2X Long SNDK Daily Target ETF (Ticker: SNDU)

The total market value of shares outstanding for the Fund will not be affected as a result of this corporate action.

Please note there will be no CUSIP change associated with this corporate action.

Forward Split

T-REX will execute a 3-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of T-REX 2X Long SNDK Daily Target ETF.

Fund Name

Ticker

Split Ratio

CUSIP

T-REX 2X Long SNDK Daily Target ETF

SNDU

3-for-1

26923W215

As a result of the forward share split, shareholders of the Fund will receive three shares for every one share held as indicated above. Accordingly, the number of the Fund's issued, and outstanding shares will increase proportionally, while the total value of each shareholder's investment will remain unchanged.

Period

Hypothetical Number of Shares Owned

Hypothetical Net Asset Value

Hypothetical Total Market Value

Pre-Forward Split

1,000

$30.00

$30,000.00

Post-Forward Split

3,000

$10.00

$30,000.00

The forward share split will apply to shareholders as of the close of trading on June 5, 2026. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 8, 2026.

"Odd Lot" Unit

Also, because of the forward split, the Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 10,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, the Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split-adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit.

The Fund's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of the split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund's shares and maintains a record of the Fund's record owners.

About REX Shares, LLC ("REX"):

REX is an innovative ETF provider that specializes in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs. The firm created the MicroSectors and co-created the T-REX product lines of leveraged & inverse tools for traders and recently launched the first of a series of option-based income strategies. The firm is rooted in decades of experience building inventive solutions that solve for a range of specific challenges in investor and trader portfolios. www.rexshares.com

About Tuttle Capital Management, LLC ("TCM"):

TCM is a registered investment adviser and an industry leader in managing thematic ETFs that offer first-of-their-kind exposures. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

T-REX toll free number: (833) 759-6110

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rex-shares-llc-and-tuttle-capital-management-llc-announce-a-forward-1166980

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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