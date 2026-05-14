San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Novakid School, a leading global EdTech platform, today announced the successful operationalization and scaling of its proprietary "Social Helium" framework, a strategic synthesis of high-fidelity AI and human instruction designed to close the "engagement gap" in digital learning.

Novakid

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/297463_d919ba57146659eb_001full.jpg

While many platforms in the English as a Second Language (ESL) space have leaned heavily into purely algorithmic teaching, Novakid has taken a contrarian, and highly profitable, approach. By blending high-fidelity AI with a network of over 3,000 certified educators, the company has reported a threefold increase in extended learning sessions, signaling a massive shift in how families invest in English for kids.

Strategic Moat: The Social Helium Synthesis

In the 2026 fiscal landscape, "Social Helium" has become more than a pedagogical term; it is Novakid's primary competitive moat. The framework posits that while AI provides the structural "balloon" of a lesson, human interaction provides the "helium": the lift that drives long-term retention and customer lifetime value (CLV).

"The market has realized that AI is a commodity, but human connection is a premium," said Max Azarov, CEO of Novakid. "We use AI to handle data-heavy lifting, such as real-time curriculum adaptation and speech recognition, which allows our teachers to focus on the social and emotional nuances that keep students coming back."

Scaling Through AI Personalization

A key driver of Novakid's 2026 growth has been the launch of NovaPals, an AI-native conversational agent that bridges the gap between live lessons. For a business model traditionally limited by teacher hours, NovaPals allows for 24/7 engagement without a linear increase in overhead.

The results are showing up in the data:

Fluency Acceleration: Students using the integrated AI-Human model achieve proficiency milestones 40% faster than those in traditional digital environments.

Active Engagement: Novakid has seen a significant surge in kids learning English as a deliberate lifestyle choice rather than a supplementary task, leading to higher subscription retention rates.

Market Expansion and M&A Activity

This announcement follows Novakid's strategic acquisition of Lingumi, which has solidified the company's position as Europe's largest online English platform for children. The company is currently leveraging this infrastructure to aggressively expand into the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions, utilizing "lite" AI prototypes to enter emerging markets.

Looking Ahead

As the Company celebrates the 2026 International Day for Digital Learning, Novakid stands as a testament to the "softer side" of technology. By prioritizing the heart of the learner through the Social Helium model, the company is not just teaching a language. It is building a scalable, resilient business model based on the most valuable resource in the digital age: human connection.

About Novakid School

Novakid School is a global EdTech company specializing in online English language education for children aged 4 to 12. With a curriculum based on the CEFR standards and a focus on gamification and AI-driven personalization, Novakid serves nearly one million families across more than 50 countries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297463

Source: United Press