ALYZE Prepares to Open Utah's First Facility Where Your Gym, Doctor, Lab, and Recovery are All Under One Roof

The Bountiful flagship brings together comprehensive diagnostics, functional medicine, luxury fitness, and full recovery services into one coordinated membership, giving Utah professionals access to a level of integrated health care that has never existed in the consumer market

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Most health-conscious professionals are managing their wellbeing across five different locations. A gym that has never seen the bloodwork. A hormone specialist who has no idea what the fitness plan looks like. A recovery studio operating completely independently from the functional medicine doctor on the other side of town. A lab that sends results into a void with no one to interpret them in the context of everything else.

ALYZE was built because that model is broken, and because the people who built it had lived inside something better.

Preparing to open its flagship location in Bountiful, Utah, ALYZE is introducing what it describes as the first facility in Utah where a member's gym, doctor, lab, and recovery are not just housed together but genuinely connected, each element feeding directly into the next, and all of it built around the individual's own diagnostic data.

Jacob Rogers, the company's founder and CEO, spent years building and scaling wellness technology businesses before founding ALYZE. He describes the founding conviction simply.

"We've all lived in our bodies our entire lives, and yet most of us are still left guessing about what's actually driving how we feel," Rogers said. "That's why health so often turns into trial and error. There are hundreds of thousands of protocols out there, but most of them weren't designed for you. They were designed to sell you something. What people really need is one protocol. Their protocol."

The Team That Built It

ALYZE was developed by a group that the company describes as an unprecedented coalition, one that spans professional athletics, academic medicine, plastic surgery, business, and performance science, united around the conviction that coordinated health care should not be a privilege reserved for professional sports organizations.

The founding team and advisory network include Rogers himself, who previously scaled a wellness technology brand to $40 million in revenue. Dr. Matt Moore, who holds a faculty position in Health and Kinesiology at the University of Utah and coaches high-performance athletes within the U of U Health system, shapes the platform's clinical and performance science approach. Dr. Jerry Chidester, one of Utah's most recognized plastic surgeons, serves in an advisory and investor role. Chase Hansen, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints following his career at the University of Utah, is an investor and advocate. Tyler Leith, who built New Zealand's largest fitness franchise from the ground up during his professional rugby career, brings both elite sport and large-scale business expertise. Jackson Cluff, currently playing for the New York Mets, and Mikayla Cluff, a professional soccer player who now coaches at BYU, are both investors in the Bountiful location. Jaxon Munns, an attorney and ALYZE investor, brings the perspective of the working professional the platform was designed to serve.

Dr. Moore has spoken about what the collaboration between institutions with different strengths makes possible.

"When great minds from the University of Utah and BYU come together, the focus stops being about rivalry and starts being about impact," Moore said. "Collaboration like this allows us to combine expertise, challenge each other's thinking, and ultimately build a stronger, more compassionate health system for everyone we serve."

Chase Hansen has described the personal experience that drew him to the project.

"My health, both mental and physical, is everything to me, and I know firsthand how difficult it is to truly take both a proactive and holistic approach to personal health," Hansen said. "Before now, it was nearly impossible to genuinely be able to know what was going on with my body consistently and have the resources available to help get my brain and body what they need. I'm very excited to be a part of a brand and mission that is doing just that, improving the quality of human health and wellbeing."

Jackson Cluff has described what motivated him to help build the platform.

"As a professional baseball player, I had access to things most people don't: team doctors, recovery equipment, nutritionists, performance coaches, regular bloodwork. Everything was tracked and coordinated. And it makes a real difference. What frustrated me was knowing that none of that was available to everyday people in a way that actually made sense or was affordable. That's why I'm so proud to be a part of building ALYZE. We're not cutting corners or offering a watered-down version of what elite athletes get. We're building the real thing, a complete fitness and recovery facility, functional medicine practitioners, regular biomarker testing, and personalized health plans, all in a model that's designed to work for real people with real budgets."

Jaxon Munns offered a perspective that reflects the experience of many of the platform's target members.

"I'm an attorney. I sit at a desk more than I should. I know what it's like to feel like your health is something you'll get to eventually. ALYZE exists so that eventually becomes now, and so you don't have to be a professional athlete or a biohacker to get access to the tools that actually work."

Four Things Most People Manage Separately, Finally Together

The ALYZE model is built around four elements that most Utah professionals currently source from separate providers, brought into one coordinated membership experience.

The fitness environment includes a full-service luxury gym, strength and performance coaching, unlimited reformer pilates, yoga, breathwork, and group fitness programming. For anyone searching for a luxury gym near me, a boutique gym, a performance gym, or a premium all-inclusive gym membership in Davis County, ALYZE delivers a professional-grade fitness environment that goes well beyond what most clubs offer.

The clinical component integrates functional medicine, integrative medicine, and precision medicine directly into the membership. Members work with licensed practitioners to develop personalized health protocols that may include hormone replacement therapy, testosterone therapy, peptide therapy, GLP-1 and medically supervised weight loss programs, IV therapy including vitamin IV drips and glutathione IV, and personalized supplement guidance. For anyone searching for a functional medicine clinic near me, a hormone clinic near me, a men's health clinic, or a weight loss clinic near me in Bountiful or Davis County, ALYZE puts practitioner-guided care in the same building as their fitness and recovery.

The laboratory component is where ALYZE does something no other health club in the consumer market currently offers. The facility houses an on-site CLIA-certified laboratory, meaning members can have bloodwork drawn, receive results in approximately 30 minutes, consult a practitioner, and begin their personalized plan, all within a single visit. Lab services cover comprehensive blood analysis, hormone testing, testosterone testing, cortisol testing, thyroid testing, metabolic testing, resting metabolic rate assessment, DEXA scan body composition imaging, and VO2 max testing.

The recovery suite includes cold plunge, infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, red light therapy, PEMF therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and massage. For anyone searching for a gym with a cold plunge, a gym with a sauna, a recovery gym, or a fitness and recovery center in Utah, all of these are included as part of the standard membership with nothing extra to book or pay for elsewhere.

Who This Was Built For

The platform serves health-focused professionals who are already spending on their health but doing so without any coordination between the pieces. This includes people navigating fatigue, brain fog, burnout, adrenal fatigue, hormone imbalance, perimenopause, low testosterone, or metabolic health challenges who want a data-driven approach rather than fragmented guesswork. It was also built for those focused on healthy aging, anti-aging, vitality, and longevity, who want a system connecting their fitness, recovery, diagnostics, and clinical care into one evolving and measurable plan.

The Accountability Standard

ALYZE commits to something the wellness industry rarely offers: documented, measurable progress for every member. Through repeat diagnostics, metabolic testing, hormone testing, and body composition tracking throughout the membership, the platform creates a continuous feedback loop between what a member is doing and whether it is producing change. If a specific protocol is not moving the agreed-upon health markers in the right direction, that protocol is adjusted or removed.

"If it's not moving your numbers, it doesn't stay in your plan," Rogers said. "You stop wasting effort and start doing what counts."

What Comes Next

The Bountiful flagship opens in May 2026. Additional locations are in development in Draper and Utah County, with nationwide franchise opportunities expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The ALYZE+ App, currently in development, will bring the platform's biomarker tracking and personalized health management tools to members nationally in late 2026.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is a fully integrated luxury health club and wellness platform based in Bountiful, Utah, combining functional medicine, comprehensive lab testing, hormone optimization, medically supervised weight loss, IV therapy, luxury fitness, reformer pilates, cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and a full-service medspa within one coordinated membership. The platform is built to deliver measurable health outcomes for every member through data-driven protocols, repeat diagnostics, and practitioner-guided care. The Bountiful flagship opens in May 2026, with additional locations planned across Utah and nationally.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health



Media Contact

Jack Smith

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Trustpoint Xposure

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SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alyze-prepares-to-open-utahs-first-facility-where-your-gym-doctor-lab-1166695