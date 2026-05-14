Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces General Manager Transition for Honolulu and Guam Offices

Kimo Unten, PE, to Succeed John Thielst

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering firm, is pleased to announce that Kimo Unten, PE, has been selected as the new General Manager for the firm's Honolulu and Guam offices. Kimo succeeds John Thielst, Sr. Vice President and Managing Principal, who established the offices and has served as General Manager since 2010.

This planned leadership transition reflects Coffman's commitment to stable leadership and thoughtful succession planning. Kimo will step into the new role on July 1, 2026, working closely with John to provide continuity in leadership, operations, and client relationships.

Kimo currently serves as Senior Discipline Manager for the Honolulu and Guam civil engineering team, where he has played a key role in leading projects and supporting clients across the region. His experience, leadership, and understanding of local operations position him well to guide the offices forward while maintaining the high level of service clients expect.

"It's time for new energy, ideas, and commitment and Kimo humbly brings that to this position of leadership," said Thielst. "I've had the opportunity to work closely with him over the years, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about this team and the work we do. I'm confident he will build on the strong foundation we've established and continue moving our offices forward."

The selection followed a collaborative process involving the Honolulu and Guam principals, facilitated by Coffman's Pacific Alaska Regional Manager Ben Momblow, PE, and a third-party consultant, resulting in unified support for Kimo's leadership.

"Kimo's leadership reflects the strength of our people and our commitment to developing leaders from within," said Scott Twele, PE, President of Coffman Engineers. "We're excited to see him step into this role and continue providing steady, reliable leadership for our clients and teams in Hawaii, Guam, and beyond."

Continuity for clients remains a top priority. Project teams, communication, and primary points of contact will remain consistent throughout the transition. A plan for Kimo's current role is in development and will be shared once finalized.

John will remain actively involved with the firm through at least January 1, 2028, to support the transition and ongoing success of the offices.

For more information, visit www.coffman.com/news/general-manager-transition-for-honolulu-and-guam-offices/.

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 U.S. offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

For more information, contact Beth Ito at beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

press-releasecoffman-engineersnew-honolulu-guam-gm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-general-manager-transition-for-honol-1166806