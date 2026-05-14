MDC Data Centers: Gold Data Expands into MDC Eagle Pass, Strengthening the Third Diverse Route from Dallas to Querétaro

The new Point of Presence is Gold Data's fourth site within MDC's border platform, joining its existing deployments at MDC McAllen, Laredo, and El Paso, and giving the operator direct presence at an emerging cross-border crossing.

EAGLE PASS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / MDC Data Centers, the leading carrier-neutral colocation provider on the U.S.-Mexico border, and Gold Data, a low-latency network operator serving the Americas and the Caribbean, today announced the activation of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at MDC Eagle Pass.

This activation brings Gold Data's footprint within MDC's border platform to four sites. The expansion across McAllen, Laredo, El Paso, and Eagle Pass extends the operator's presence into the main crossings of the U.S.-Mexico corridor, broadening the set of options available to Gold Data customers when designing resilient cross-border routes. The carrier-neutral environment at MDC Eagle Pass also gives Gold Data direct interconnection with multiple operators on both sides of the border, reinforcing the platform's role in route diversification.

MDC Eagle Pass offers a third diverse route from Dallas to Querétaro, an alternative to the corridors that have traditionally carried the bulk of traffic between the U.S. and central Mexico. From this site, Gold Data can extend low-latency reach into Texas hubs such as Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, into the Midwest, and onward into the broader U.S. backbone. The location also opens new options for multi-route designs, including paths that combine Querétaro, Laredo, and Eagle Pass to support stronger SLAs and continuity for enterprise, OTT, and broadcast traffic.

"Eagle Pass adds the fourth corner of our presence within MDC's border platform, and it does something specific for our customers: it gives us route options that were not on the table before. The third diverse path to Querétaro brings the resilience that strengthens the SLAs we offer and helps our customers keep traffic moving through the corridor with confidence."

- Renato Tradardi, CEO, Gold Data

Eagle Pass is still an emerging crossing in the U.S.-Mexico digital corridor. The site moves nearly $30 billion in annual trade, sits inside Foreign Trade Zone No. 96, and connects directly to the industrial belt around Piedras Negras, where nearshoring activity has been driving steady demand for cross-border infrastructure. As more carriers build through Eagle Pass for diversification and resilience, this point on the border is becoming a more relevant part of how the corridor is planned.

"Gold Data has been growing alongside our platform for some time, and Eagle Pass is the natural next step in that trajectory. With this activation, the ecosystem at this crossing gets denser, the interconnection options multiply, and the third diverse route to Querétaro becomes a more relevant part of how carriers plan the corridor."

- Joel Pacheco, Chief Revenue Officer, MDC Data Centers

With its activation at MDC Eagle Pass, Gold Data extends a cross-border footprint that now spans four sites along the U.S.-Mexico corridor, giving its customers a wider set of options to design routes that meet the resilience and performance requirements of an increasingly demanding market. The expansion strengthens Gold Data's position as a connectivity provider with direct presence at the main crossings shaping cross-border traffic between the two countries, supported by the BorderConnect Platform and MDC's International Fiber Crossings infrastructure.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a multinational, award-winning technology company specializing in telecommunications infrastructure and services. The company provides direct connectivity across the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 Points of Presence (PoPs) and 76 data centers across 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a visionary approach to next-generation connectivity, Gold Data leverages its strategic PoPs, diverse subsea capacity, and fully-owned network to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions for multinational corporations (MNCs), global carriers, and OTT providers. For more information, please visit: https://golddata.net/

Contact Claudia Tradardi - Head of Marketing & Media Relations, Gold Data, claudia.tradardi@golddata.net

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers provides an ideal solution for networks seeking efficient connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach centralizes key points of presence for Mexican and North American networks in neutral facilities across our platform, anchored by our interconnection hubs along the U.S. border and expanding into strategic locations across Mexico. This convergence creates a dense network ecosystem strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, carrier-neutral environment for network interconnection. Together, these elements form our BorderConnect Platform, designed to enable connections that empower customers and communities by bringing networks, countries, and people together.

For more information, visit mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X at @mdcdatacenters.

Contact MDC Data Centers Media Relations Julio Hernandez press@mdcdatacenters.com

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/gold-data-expands-into-mdc-eagle-pass-strengthening-the-third-diverse-route-from-1166944