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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 20:02 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MMJ International Holdings: CMS Hemp Program Insiders Admit Bypassing FDA Safety Standards for a Potential $34.5 Billion Medicare Payday

BEI Participants Publicly Discuss "Bypassing" FDA Pathway as Federal Court Weighs Legality of CMS Cannabinoid Program

On-Camera Statements From CMS Cannabinoid Program Participants Raise New Questions About Scientific Standards, Commercialization and Federal Authority

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / As a federal judge prepares to rule on the legality of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) cannabinoid access program, newly surfaced public statements from industry participants are intensifying scrutiny surrounding the entire initiative.

At issue is the CMS Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI) program, currently under review in:

Smart Approaches to Marijuana et al. v. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. et al.
Case No. 1:26-cv-01081 (D.D.C.)

The lawsuit challenges whether CMS exceeded its authority by permitting provider-mediated furnishing of hemp-derived cannabinoid products inside Medicare-connected healthcare systems without traditional FDA drug approval standards.

Now, public statements from individuals actively participating in the BEI ecosystem are raising additional questions about whether the FDA pathway itself is being treated as optional.

"We Don't Have To Go Down the FDA Pathway"

In a publicly circulated discussion involving cannabinoid healthcare commercialization strategies, one participant stated:

"We don't have to go down the FDA pathway of being approved..."

while suggesting that safety findings associated with the FDA approved drug Epidiolex could effectively support broader CBD commercialization efforts across other products and companies.

Critics argue that is not how federal drug law works.

Epidiolex's FDA approval applies:

  • to that specific product

  • that specific manufacturer

  • and that specific regulatory submission.

It does not create blanket FDA approval for unrelated cannabinoid products entering Medicare connected healthcare channels.

"The Data Is In Healthcare Much Quicker Than the Biology"

Another statement from the same discussion may prove even more significant.

One participant described the cannabinoid rollout strategy by stating:

"The data is in healthcare much quicker than the biology."

Critics say that quote effectively summarizes the core legal issue now before the federal court:

Is CMS allowing healthcare infrastructure and commercial distribution channels to expand before the underlying scientific standards are fully established?

The Conversation Was About Market Scale - Not Clinical Trials

The discussion also reportedly focused heavily on:

  • physician outreach

  • ACO pipeline development

  • dosing algorithms

  • convention marketing

  • provider adoption

  • and commercialization strategy.

One participant openly calculated the potential market opportunity using:

  • 69 million Medicare beneficiaries

  • at $500 annually per patient

arriving at a projected:

$34.5 billion total addressable market.

Critics argue the conversation sounded less like a clinical research discussion and more like the construction of a national healthcare sales infrastructure.

Even Participants Admit Product Standards Are Not Fully Solved

The transcript also reportedly includes acknowledgments that:

  • formulation consistency

  • cannabinoid ratios

  • and standardized dosing

do not yet exist consistently across much of the cannabinoid marketplace.

At the same time:

  • Europe's EFSA concluded CBD safety "cannot be established"

  • Congress directed DEA and FDA to crack down on cannabinoid products threatening consumer safety

  • and the FDA itself continues to maintain unresolved concerns involving CBD toxicology and long-term safety.

MMJ International Followed the FDA-and-DEA Pharmaceutical Pathway Instead

Unlike companies now entering BEI healthcare channels, MMJ International Holdings pursued:

  • FDA Investigational New Drug applications

  • DEA registration infrastructure

  • pharmaceutical manufacturing controls

  • orphan-drug development

  • and federally compliant cannabinoid clinical pathways.

MMJ argues the BEI program effectively created:

healthcare access first - science later

while companies operating through the FDA pharmaceutical pathway spent years completing the scientific work CMS-linked suppliers are now publicly describing as avoidable.

A Federal Judge Must Now Decide

Judge Trevor N. McFadden now faces an increasingly difficult administrative-law question:

Did CMS move beyond healthcare innovation and into therapeutic commercialization before the science, safety standards, and FDA framework were fully established?

As more public statements emerge from BEI participants themselves, critics argue the federal government's own healthcare-access experiment is beginning to describe its underlying strategy in plain language:

commercial expansion now, scientific certainty later.

And that is precisely the question now sitting before the federal court in Washington.

Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cms-hemp-program-insiders-admit-bypassing-fda-safety-standards-for-a-1166985

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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