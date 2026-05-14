Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation Announces Two Signature Chicago Fundraising Events: "Sail and Soiree" Fashion Show and "Golden Hour for Good" Rooftop Party

HCRF will bring together Chicago's philanthropic, medical, civic, and business communities for two June 2026 events supporting innovative cancer research at Northwestern University's Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation , a Chicago-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing cancer research, today announced two signature fundraising events taking place in Chicago during the week of June 18, 2026: the HCRF Annual Fashion Show, "Sail and Soiree," and "Golden Hour for Good," the HCRF Young Professionals Board rooftop party.

Event details, tickets, and sponsorship information are available for both June 2026 fundraisers:

View "Sail and Soiree" event details and tickets .

View "Golden Hour for Good" event details and tickets .

The events will be held under the leadership of HCRF Chairwoman of the Board Eleni Bousis, with continued support from Executive Board Members Alex Samoylovich and Danielle Samoylovich. Together, the events will support innovative, "think-outside-the-box" cancer research led by Dr. Leonidas Platanias and his team at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

"These two dynamic events in one week showcase the power of our community coming together - from high fashion and unforgettable experiences to honoring survivors and advancing critical, out-of-the-box cancer research," said Eleni Bousis, Chairwoman of the Board of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. "HCRF's mission depends on sustained partnership, civic leadership, and the generosity of people who believe that scientific discovery can change outcomes for patients and families."

Event 1: HCRF Annual Fashion Show - "Sail and Soiree"

The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation's 2026 "Sail and Soiree" Fashion Show flyer highlights Event Chairs Amanda Palivos, Taylor Duff, Anastasia Palivos Thomas, and Katrina Palivos; Honoree Kaedi Cecala; and Master of Ceremonies Hallie Stephens Drake.

The HCRF Senior Board will present its annual fashion show, "Sail and Soiree," on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Theatre on the Lake in Chicago. The evening will combine fashion, philanthropy, dinner, and community engagement in support of HCRF's research mission. Tickets, sponsorships, and event details are available through the official "Sail and Soiree" event page .

Detail Information Event HCRF Annual Fashion Show - "Sail and Soiree" Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Venue Theatre on the Lake Address 2026 N. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60614 Theme Yacht Style Chic Valet Included

The 2026 Fashion Show will be chaired by Anastasia Palivos Thomas, Amanda Palivos, Katrina Palivos, and Taylor Duff. Hallie Stephens will serve as Master of Ceremonies, and Kaedi Cecala will be recognized as the 2026 Honoree.

The evening will feature fashion pieces donated by renowned Greek costume and fashion designer Vassilis Zoulias, whose work has been featured in "Emily in Paris." The event is designed to bring together supporters, sponsors, designers, medical leaders, and civic partners for an elevated evening focused on accelerating cancer research.

Event 2: "Golden Hour for Good" HCRF Young Professionals Board Rooftop Party

"Golden Hour for Good," hosted by the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation's Young Professionals Board, supports HCRF's ongoing work to fund cancer research and innovation.

The HCRF Young Professionals Board will host "Golden Hour for Good" on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at The Millie Rooftop, located at 300 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. The event will be led by Young Professionals Board President Dean Svigos and will offer guests an evening of rooftop views, hospitality, music, and philanthropy. Tickets, sponsorships, and event details are available through the official "Golden Hour for Good" event page .

Detail Information Event "Golden Hour for Good" HCRF Young Professionals Board Rooftop Party Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Venue The Millie Rooftop Address 300 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 Hosted By HCRF Young Professionals Board Experience Open bar, live DJ, caviar, light bites, and rooftop hospitality

The Millie on Michigan , a CEDARst Companies property, provides a prominent downtown Chicago setting for the Young Professionals Board event. The rooftop party will bring together emerging leaders, young professionals, HCRF supporters, and Chicago's broader philanthropic network for an evening designed to expand awareness, increase participation, and generate funding for cancer research.

Alex Samoylovich and Danielle Samoylovich, Executive Board Members of HCRF, have been active supporters of the foundation's mission and broader efforts to advance medical innovation, community health, and philanthropic engagement in Chicago. The June 20 rooftop event also reflects the continued intersection of civic leadership, real estate, hospitality, and nonprofit partnership, with CEDARst Companies, The Millie on Michigan, and FLATS helping connect place-based community experiences with HCRF's mission.

Supporting Research That Moves From Discovery to Impact

Funds raised through both events will support the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation's mission to fund innovative cancer research led by Dr. Leonidas Platanias and his team at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

HCRF's work is focused on research that challenges conventional thinking, supports breakthrough science, and advances the long-term pursuit of better outcomes for patients and families affected by cancer.

"Progress in cancer research requires vision, resources, and community alignment," said Alex Samoylovich, Executive Board Member of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. "Danielle and I are proud to support HCRF's work and the physicians, scientists, families, and civic leaders who continue to push this mission forward."

Tickets, Sponsorships, and Event Information

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event details are available through the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation.

To attend or support the HCRF Annual Fashion Show, "Sail and Soiree," visit the official event page . To attend or support "Golden Hour for Good," the HCRF Young Professionals Board rooftop party, visit the official event page .

Supporters, sponsors, and guests may also contact HCRF directly for additional information.

About the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation

The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative, "think-outside-the-box" cancer research led by Dr. Leonidas Platanias and his team at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. HCRF brings together physicians, researchers, philanthropists, civic leaders, and community supporters to help accelerate scientific discovery and advance the fight against cancer. Learn more by visiting hcrfwingstocure.org .

Contact Information

Athena Lerch

Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation

athena@wingstocure.org

312.503.8306

SOURCE: Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hippocratic-cancer-research-foundation-announces-two-signature-chicag-1166969