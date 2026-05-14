CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes The Gosser Group

EVERETT, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, today announced the addition of a new team: The Gosser Group. The team will be led by Branch Manager Jason Gosser (NMLS ID# 120413), a western Washington native with nearly 30 years of experience helping home buyers achieve their homeownership goals.

Gosser began his mortgage career in the Seattle metro area as a loan officer, quickly building a reputation for exceptional client service and deep expertise in residential lending. He later joined Guild Mortgage as a branch manager, leading high-performing teams known for delivering outstanding home financing experiences across the Pacific Northwest.

Throughout his career, Gosser has earned widespread recognition for both production excellence and customer service. A longtime Five Star Mortgage Professional, he has consistently ranked among the nation's top mortgage originators by The Scotsman Guide, including recognition within the Top 1% nationally for more than a decade and as the #1 lender in Washington State in 2017. He was also recognized by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission as its #1 Premier Partner.

"My approach to business and life has always prioritized purpose and people," said Gosser. "Chris George's leadership of CMG Financial has been locked into doing the right things for the right reasons over the past 30 years. The alignment between my team and CMG's culture is phenomenal, and the sustainable growth opportunity is significant. It's hard to put into words how grateful and excited I am to be at CMG."

"Having known Jason for nearly 25 years, I can say he's one of the most humble and talented professionals I've met in this business," added Rose Marie David, Regional Sales Manager. "Bringing together his leadership and expertise with our incredible team and the dynamic CMG platform creates a winning combination for our customers, partners, and future growth. We're so excited to work with Jason and his team."

With the addition of Gosser Group, CMG Home Loans continues building momentum across Washington and the Pacific Northwest, reinforcing its position as the top retail lender in Washington State.

If you're interested in working with Jason and his team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Known for its proprietary technology, retail innovation, and customer-centric approach, CMG focuses on empowering homeownership through smarter lending solutions.

CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. (CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Visit: https://www.cmghomeloans.com/

Media Contact

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-home-loans-welcomes-the-gosser-group-1166982