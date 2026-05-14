Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Sondo AI, an AI-powered music video generation platform, announced that creators worldwide have generated more than 15 million music videos on the platform over the past year, reflecting the growing adoption of AI-powered creative workflows across the music industry. According to the company, Sondo AI has also surpassed 10 million global users as musicians, creators, and content producers increasingly integrate AI-generated visuals into their creative and publishing process.





AI-powered music video creation platform Sondo makes professional grade storytelling universally accessible.

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Traditionally, professional music video production required extensive planning, large production teams, and significant budgets, often taking weeks or months to complete. As generative AI technologies continue to evolve, creators are increasingly adopting AI-powered tools to accelerate visual content production for music promotion, demos, teaser campaigns, social media distribution, and short-form storytelling.

Sondo AI combines music understanding, automated storytelling, visual generation, and real-time rendering into a unified workflow that enables creators to transform music into visual content within minutes. The platform supports music-to-video generation through automated audio analysis, visual scene generation, storyboard construction, and AI-assisted rendering technologies.

The company says creators are increasingly producing multiple visual versions for a single song, optimized for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. This reflects a broader shift in creator workflows, where visual content is becoming a more integrated part of the music creation process rather than a standalone post-production asset.

"We are seeing growing demand for faster and more accessible visual creation tools," said Queenie T, of Sondo AI. "For many creators, video is no longer limited to official releases - it is becoming part of the creative workflow itself."

Sondo AI, stated that its platform is designed to simplify music visualization for independent musicians, content creators, and brands by reducing production barriers and streamlining traditionally complex workflows.

About Sondo AI

Sondo AI (www.sondo.ai) is an all-in-one platform that uses advanced AI to turn musical ideas into high-fidelity, cinematic visuals. Built for creators and brands, Sondo simplifies production, making what once needed a full crew now takes one click. To learn more, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@SondoAI or https://www.sondo.ai/blog/.





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Source: United Press