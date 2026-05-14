/UPDATE: New York Stock Exchange/

PR Newswire

We are advised by New York Stock Exchange that journalists and other readers should disregard the original news release, NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO, issued 14-May-2026 at 08:55 AM ET over PR Newswire. New York Stock Exchange has issued a revised release with the same headline: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-blackstone-digital-infrastructure-debuts-for-trade-after-1-8-billion-ipo-302772666.html.