Qimedo Brings Power Every Move to Whole-Home Cleaning for North American Households

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Qimedo, a home-cleaning tools brand guided by the idea of "Power Every Move," is strengthening its whole-home cleaning portfolio for modern households across North America. Built around real cleaning scenarios-from pet hair and floor stains to bathroom grime, kitchen grease, and post-grill residue-the brand aims to make everyday cleaning more efficient, more manageable, and less physically demanding.

With a growing product matrix designed for bathrooms, floors, kitchens, pet areas, and outdoor grill spaces, the brand aims to help families manage real household messes with less bending, less manual scrubbing, and greater everyday convenience.

Smart Home Cleaning Portfolio

As modern households manage increasingly diverse cleaning needs across kitchens, bathrooms, living spaces, and outdoor areas, many consumers continue to rely on traditional cleaning methods that require repetitive manual scrubbing, frequent tool switching, and prolonged bending or kneeling. Everyday challenges such as pet hair accumulation, grease buildup, floor stains, and post-grill residue have contributed to growing demand for more efficient and user-friendly home cleaning solutions.

Qimedo is expanding its portfolio of electric cleaning tools designed to address these real-world household cleaning scenarios through practical, multi-purpose solutions. The brand's product lineup covers a wide range of home-cleaning applications, including floor care, bathroom deep cleaning, handheld surface scrubbing, vacuum cleaning, and outdoor grill maintenance, with a focus on helping users reduce physical effort and simplify routine cleaning tasks.

Development Philosophy

According to the company, Qimedo's product development strategy centers on combining convenience, ergonomic usability, and multi-scenario functionality to better support the cleaning habits of modern households.

"At Qimedo, we believe deep cleaning should not feel like a punishment. Our goal is to give modern households practical tools that reduce effort, save time, and make everyday cleaning feel more manageable," said a Qimedo spokesperson.

A Portfolio Built Around Real Household Tasks

Within its growing lineup, each Qimedo product category plays a distinct role in the home-cleaning routine.

For pet-friendly homes and high-traffic living spaces, Qimedo's cordless vacuum solutions are designed to help manage pet hair, dust, crumbs, and everyday debris across multiple surfaces.

For floor care, Qimedo's M Series dual-head mops are designed to combine two everyday cleaning functions in one floor-care system: brush-style scrubbing for tougher residue and mop-style coverage for routine surface maintenance. This approach helps households manage spills, sticky marks, dried-on messes, and everyday floor buildup with less physical effort.

In bathrooms and other wet-area environments, Qimedo's electric scrubbers are designed to help users clean tubs, tiles, grout lines, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas while reducing repetitive manual scrubbing. For kitchens and compact surface areas, handheld scrubbers provide a more targeted cleaning option for sinks, counters, stovetops, and food residue.

The brand also extends its cleaning approach beyond indoor spaces. Its outdoor grill-cleaning tools are designed to support post-cooking cleanup for barbecue equipment and backyard entertaining areas, reflecting Qimedo's broader focus on whole-home cleaning scenarios.

Together, the lineup reflects Qimedo's commitment to practical, user-friendly cleaning tools that help modern households reduce effort, save time, and maintain cleaner living spaces with greater comfort and confidence.

Qimedo reinforces its customer-first service commitment by offering free shipping on orders over $100, along with a 45-day worry-free returns and refund guarantee. These service policies are designed to strengthen consumer confidence and provide greater assurance for households when selecting cleaning tools that fit their everyday needs.

About Company

Qimedo is a home cleaning tools brand focused on making everyday cleaning easier, faster, and more practical for modern households. Its product lineup includes electric scrubbers, cordless vacuum cleaners, dual-head electric mops, handheld scrubbers, and outdoor cleaning tools designed for bathrooms, kitchens, floors, pet households, and backyard cleanup. Qimedo aims to help users reduce manual effort and complete household cleaning tasks with greater comfort, efficiency, and confidence.

Media Contact:

Organization: Qimedo

Contact Person Name: Qimedo Marketing

Website: https://qimedo.com

Email: info@qimedo.com

City: Charleston

State: South Carolina

Country: United States

SOURCE: Qimedo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/qimedo-brings-power-every-move-to-whole-home-cleaning-for-north-americ-1166990