Foundation Software and Eide Bailly to Host Free Webinar on Analyzing Construction Financial Statements

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Foundation Software, leading provider of construction software & services, has partnered with Eide Bailly, a national accounting and advisory firm with expertise in the construction industry, to offer a free webinar on analyzing financial statements.

Scheduled for May 20, 2026, at 1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT, the webinar is designed for contractors who already have some familiarity with financial statements but want to build confidence and gain clearer context around what the numbers mean for their business.

Barry Weber, CPA and Partner at Eide Bailly, will lead the session alongside Brian Cancian, Business Development Manager at Foundation Software.

Together, they'll walk attendees through different financial statements contractors encounter, offering real-world context and practical tips for interpreting them. They'll detail:

How to understand recent GAAP updates and what they mean for your reporting

How to read what the balance sheet and profit and loss statement are really telling you

How to identify and use common key performance indicators (KPIs) to gauge business health

How to complete a work-in-progress (WIP) schedule and understand its impact on financial statements

For those construction professionals looking to sharpen their financial literacy or get a clearer picture of where their business stands, this session offers practical, actionable takeaways - with a live Q&A afterwards.

To register for the webinar, click here.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Eide Bailly

Founded in 1917 in Fargo, North Dakota, Eide Bailly has grown from a local accounting firm to a national firm helping clients navigate complexity, drive growth, and plan for the future. With [fiscal year] revenue of $705 million and a culture built on connection, innovation, and trust, the firm's new brand honors its 100+ year legacy while embracing the future. Learn more at eidebailly.com/industries/construction-and-real-estate.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing; Foundation Software

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist; Foundation Software

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

Barry Weber | CPA and Partner; Eide Bailly

bweber@eidebailly.com

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-eide-bailly-to-host-free-webinar-on-analy-1164816