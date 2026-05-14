Glo Tanning Announces New Spray Tanning and Wellness Studio in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Glo Tanning is thrilled to announce that its newest location in Greensboro, North Carolina is now open, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

The new studio gives local residents access to Glo's full suite of luxury services in a modern, spa-like environment designed around convenience, consistency, and everyday self-care. Each Glo studio features state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere built to make wellness feel easy to fit into a regular routine.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Bethany Brown, who is focused on expanding access to high-quality wellness and self-care experiences in the Greensboro community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 120 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Greensboro has a strong sense of community, and we believe Glo fits naturally into that by offering a space people can rely on for both quick visits and long-term routines," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Our focus is on making wellness approachable, consistent, and something people actually enjoy coming back to."

Location:

1611 Highwoods Boulevard

Greensboro, North Carolina 27410

PR@glotanning.com

1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-announces-new-spray-tanning-and-wellness-studio-in-g-1166997