Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2026.

April 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $675 million;

CSE issuers completed 92 financings that raised an aggregate $100 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, bringing total listed securities to 738 as at April 30, 2026.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has strong momentum to date in 2026, with trading and financing activity tracking well above the comparable periods in the previous three years, supported by a booming mining sector and strong investor demand for securities of emerging companies," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE.

What's On at the CSE

The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada (PCMA) is hosting its 2026 conference on May 28 in Toronto, and the CSE is sponsoring and attending the event. The theme of the conference is The Power of Private Capital and it features a diverse line-up of panel discussions. James Black, the CSE's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, will moderate a panel titled Building Canada's Future: EMDs, Critical Minerals, and the New Mining Capital Cycle.

THE Mining Investment Event is returning to Quebec City for its fifth edition on June 2-4, and the CSE is pleased to be a sponsor once again. THE event is an invitation-only conference focused on Tier I global mining companies and features influential expert speakers and thousands of privately arranged meetings between mining companies, investors and government authorities. Numerous CSE-listed mining companies are participating in the conference.

TAKESTOCK Investor Series is hosting its latest Calgary Investor Forum on June 3. The event connects investors with high-growth companies from a wide range of industries including tech, industrials and finance. Market caps for the featured companies range from $1 million to $1 billion. The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring a reception that will take place after the scheduled corporate presentations and "speed dating" meetings.

The CSE is returning as a sponsor of the Investor Clubhouse, which takes place during the Canadian Open golf tournament on June 12-14. The two-day event features 45 small-cap companies presenting to 90 pre-vetted investors, plus a full day of networking on the final day of the tournament at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, where VIP suites have been secured next to the iconic par-3 "RINK" hole. The annual event, now in its fifth edition, is presented by Investor.Events.

New Listings in April 2026

Elysian Mineral Exploration Corp. (ELYX)

QuantumCore Ltd. (QNCR)

Great Red Lake Gold Corp. (RLGC)

Walhalla Gold Corp. (WAU)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297511

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)