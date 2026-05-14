Leading Crypto Card Bitget Wallet Card Launches Ride Cashback Campaign Across Latin America

Users in 12 LATAM countries earn cashback on eligible ride-hailing payments via Uber, DiDi, inDrive, and 99

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Bitget Wallet Card, a top crypto debit card for everyday spending, today announced the launch of its Ride Cashback Campaign across Latin America. Running from April to May 2026, the campaign rewards eligible users with cashback on qualifying ride-hailing transactions, bringing real-world crypto card utility to one of the region's most frequent daily expenses.

Crypto Card Campaign Details

Eligible users across 12 LATAM markets can earn 8% cashback on qualifying ride payments made with the Bitget Wallet Card on Uber, DiDi, inDrive, and 99. Each user can receive cashback on the first $100 USD equivalent of eligible spending per month during the campaign period.

New cardholders who complete their first transaction during the campaign period will receive an additional $5 USD bonus. Cashback rewards are distributed every Thursday for eligible transactions made the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

"We want Bitget Wallet Card to be the best crypto card for everyday life in the Latin America. This campaign turns a daily habit like ride-hailing into a gateway for millions to experience the real utility of spending crypto." Federico Garcia, Latin America Marketing Operations, Bitget Wallet

Crypto Payments with Bitget Wallet Card

Bitget Wallet Card is accepted at over 150 million merchants globally via global card networks, with USD-denominated settlement, no additional transaction fees, and ATM withdrawal support. The card allows users to spend digital assets directly in everyday life, from rides and groceries to travel, without converting to fiat in advance. To get started, users can open a Bitget Wallet Card after downloading Bitget Wallet https://web3.bitget.com/en.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards. The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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SOURCE: Bitget Wallet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/leading-crypto-card-bitget-wallet-card-launches-ride-cashback-campaig-1166955