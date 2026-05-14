150 years of Henkel in motion, celebrating a long legacy of responsibility and success, and a commitment to building a shared future.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Henkel's legacy began in 1876, with Fritz Henkel, a young man with a bold idea to revolutionize the way the world would do laundry forever. Driven by a pioneering spirit, Henkel kept moving forward across continents and generations impacting the lives of millions in both the consumer goods and adhesive technologies industries.

Reaching the milestone of 150 years is more than history-it is a promise for the future: to keep creating, innovating, and shaping what comes next; to make life easier for our customers, consumers, and partners; and to find new ways to transform entire industries and communities while making our world more sustainable.

In celebration of the anniversary, Henkel has created a video that travels through 150 years of Henkel, following our founder, Fritz Henkel, brought to life as an AI-generated avatar.

Find more stories and multimedia from Henkel at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/henkel-a-legacy-in-motion-1167028