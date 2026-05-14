Candescent and EverBank Collaborate to Modernize Branch Banking with Cloud-Native Digital Branch Banker Platform

The Move Ensures Delivery of Consistent, High-Quality Experiences across Branch and Digital Channels

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced an agreement with EverBank, a nationwide specialty bank with $47 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2026), to enhance the branch experience across its network of 41 banking centers using Candescent's Digital Branch Banker solution.

EverBank will deploy Candescent's Digital Branch Banker Platform to advance a modern, cloud-native teller and banker experience that enables real-time processing, improved operational efficiency, and seamless integration across the bank's broader technology ecosystem. The multi-year agreement supports EverBank's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service across branch, digital, and assisted channels.

Built on an API-first, microservices-based architecture and powered by shared services across Candescent's Intelligent Banking Platform, the Digital Branch Banker enables EverBank to replace legacy teller systems with a flexible, scalable platform designed for ongoing branch transformation.

"We are thrilled to partner with EverBank to help them deliver an amazing banker experience and transform how the branches operate. Reliability, innovation, and long-term adaptability for branch modernization are no longer about cosmetic upgrades-it is about architectural change and a focus on the banker experience," said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. "EverBank recognized the need for a modern, cloud-native foundation that supports real-time banking, faster innovation, and operational resilience. Our Digital Branch Banker platform delivers exactly that, and this partnership reflects how Intelligent Banking comes to life in the branch."

A Modern Branch Platform Built for Intelligent Banking

EverBank selected Candescent's Digital Branch Banker to support a range of branch service models-including full-service, assisted, and self-service configurations-while eliminating legacy constraints such as batch processing and on-premises branch servers.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

Modern teller and banker workflows with intuitive, research-driven user experiences and omnichannel task management

Real-time transaction processing, including teller capture and deposit risk review

Seamless integration with EverBank's existing infrastructure

Cloud-native, multi-tenant deployment leveraging Google Cloud Platform for scale, security, and faster time to value

Support for shared branch devices, including TCRs, scanners, and printers, while reducing hardware footprint and complexity

Developer tooling and extensibility frameworks that enable rapid innovation through APIs, micro frontends, and joint CI/CD pipelines

The solution also integrates with EverBank's existing Candescent imaging capabilities, providing continuity while enabling modernization.

"Selecting Candescent's modern Digital Branch Banker is a foundational step in reimagining the role of the financial center - from a place of transactions to a hub of meaningful customer relationships," said Sandeep Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer, at EverBank. "We are eliminating friction, simplifying every interaction, and equipping our bankers with intuitive, modern tools that allow them to focus on what matters most - building trust and deepening relationships. This enables faster, more personalized experiences for our customers while supporting our expansion strategy as we scale into new markets."

As part of the transformation, EverBank will reduce friction in the legacy branch teller environment with a platform designed to scale alongside evolving customer expectations and regulatory requirements. By leveraging Candescent's proven integrations and extensible architecture, the bank can innovate faster, reduce technical debt, and adapt branch experiences over time.

This effort further underscores Candescent's commitment to helping financial institutions deliver experience-led, intelligence-driven banking across every channel-turning data, insight, and human interaction into confident, meaningful customer experiences.

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. (EverBank) is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients coast-to-coast. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across California, Florida and New York. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or X . EverBank is a Member FDIC.

Contact: Kristina LeBlanc - kristina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-and-everbank-collaborate-to-modernize-branch-banking-w-1167026