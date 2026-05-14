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WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 19:19
53,12 Euro
+3,79 % +1,94
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1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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52,5852,9622:59
52,9453,2022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2026:

May 18

Oppenheimer 27th Annual Israeli Conference

The David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv

Fireside Chat + Investor meetings

Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs incoming CFO

May 27

TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Intercontinental NY Barclay, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 2

Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector Conference

InterContinental Boston, Boston

Investor meetings

Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs incoming CFO

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 3

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 10

Mizuho Technology Conference

Conrad Hotel Downtown, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Experience Lab

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

  • Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-third-quarter-2026-investor-conference-schedule-1166952

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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