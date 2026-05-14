Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2026:

May 18 Oppenheimer 27th Annual Israeli Conference The David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv Fireside Chat + Investor meetings Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs incoming CFO

May 27 TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Intercontinental NY Barclay, New York Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 2 Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector Conference InterContinental Boston, Boston Investor meetings Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs incoming CFO Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 3 Bank of America Global Technology Conference The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 10 Mizuho Technology Conference Conrad Hotel Downtown, New York Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com .

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-third-quarter-2026-investor-conference-schedule-1166952