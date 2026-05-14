New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Cell Source, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLCS) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Cell Source, Inc. is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 02:30 PM. Itamar Shimrat, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

Itamar Shimrat, CEO, said that "Cell Source is excited to share our compelling results, especially in light of the recent surge in high value clinical stage oncology acquisitions"

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 02:30 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Cell Source, Inc.

Cell Source is developing breakthrough immunotherapies that provide superior treatments for blood cancer (e.g., leukemia), kidney disease, and inherited blood diseases (e.g., sickle cell anemia). These fundamentally safer stem cell (e.g., bone marrow) transplants, partially mismatched donor organ transplants and off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy are set to transform the immunotherapy landscape.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297536

Source: LD Micro