VANCOUVER, BC AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced that the Board of Directors approved the grant of 500,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to Norma Garcia, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The RSUs will vest in equal installments on the annual anniversary of the date of grant over a three-year period from the date of grant, and once vested, each RSU will settle into one common share of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the terms of Company's equity compensation plan, applicable securities law holding periods and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts

Investor Relations contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.co

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-ltd.-announced-rsu-grant-1166996