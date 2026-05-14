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WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 19:01
28,770 Euro
+2,90 % +0,810
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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Globant Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

"Globant's mission is to reinvent how technology is created, and today we are leading one of the most significant pivots in our history toward AI-native tech services as the market shifts from experimentation to deep AI implementation. Our AI Pods are the engine of this transformation, with ARR reaching $32.8 million as of March 2026. We are moving beyond the traditional 'seats' model by becoming the AI-native partner that collapses the boundary between software and services, redefining what it means to be a professional services firm in the AI era," explained Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"We have begun the year with a focus on stability and execution, seeing the early benefits of our pivot toward AI-integrated delivery. Our first-quarter revenue exceeded the high end of our guidance, bolstered by the growth of our top clients. By driving Revenue Per Head to company record levels, we are proving we can deliver higher value with greater efficiency. Furthermore, we demonstrated strong financial health by generating $36.1 million in free cash flow. Having successfully completed our previous share repurchase program during Q2, we are pleased to announce a new $125 million plan to continue returning value to our shareholders. As we look ahead, we remain focused on maintaining this discipline to capture the opportunities in our pipeline," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $607.1 million, exceeding the company's guidance and representing 0.7% year-over-year decline.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.5% compared to 34.9% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 37.0% compared to 38.0% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.5% compared to 8.2% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.1% compared to 14.8% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.68 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.50 compared to $1.50 in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Financial Highlights as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2026

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $200.5 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • The Company invested $50.0 million during the first quarter under its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $25.0 million remaining for repurchase under its share repurchase authorization.
  • Globant completed the first quarter of 2026 with 28,510 Globers, 26,702 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter of 2026 was as follows: 53.5% from North America (top country: US), 20.5% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.7% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.3% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2026 represented 8.9%, 21.1% and 30.5% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Globant served a total of 943 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 333 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 341 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 64.5% of Globant's revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were denominated in US dollars.

2026 Second Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the second quarter and the full year of 2026:

  • Second quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $610 million to $616 million, representing a 0.7% year-over-year decline to 0.3% year-over-year increase. This outlook includes a positive FX impact of 100 basis points.
  • Second quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.
  • Second quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of 1.45 to 1.55 (assuming an average of 43.6 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,462 million to $2,508 million, implying 0.3% to 2.2% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 100 basis points.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.1 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.
Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F1Q26EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three months ended


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2025





Revenues

607,085


611,085

Cost of revenues

(397,604)


(397,855)

Gross profit

209,481


213,230





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(158,406)


(161,695)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(794)


(1,679)

Other operating income and expenses, net

1,391


-

Profit from operations

51,672


49,856





Finance income

1,822


945

Finance expense

(9,432)


(9,627)

Other financial results, net

1,760


1,100

Financial results, net

(5,850)


(7,582)





Share of results of investment in associates

(65)


(17)

Other income and expenses, net

4,917


(3,271)

Profit before income tax

50,674


38,986





Income tax

(11,904)


(8,491)

Net income for the period

38,770


30,495





Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects




Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:




- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(5,643)


29,089

- Remeasurement on defined benefit plan

196


-

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

(3,616)


10,158

Total comprehensive income for the period

29,707


69,742





Net income attributable to:




Owners of the Company

36,979


30,635

Non-controlling interest

1,791


(140)

Net income for the period

38,770


30,495





Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:




Owners of the Company

29,047


67,724

Non-controlling interest

660


2,018

Total comprehensive income for the period

29,707


69,742

Earnings per share




Basic

0.86


0.70

Diluted

0.85


0.68

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)




Basic

43,076


44,057

Diluted

43,352


45,182

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)






March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


195,293


243,742

Investments


5,244


6,594

Trade receivables


605,760


577,673

Other assets


32,826


35,117

Other receivables


76,316


84,405

Other financial assets


5,899


6,226

Total current assets


921,338


953,757






Non-current assets





Investments


2,578


2,489

Other assets


4,138


4,424

Other receivables


60,586


49,496

Deferred tax assets


93,607


91,065

Investment in associates


1,039


1,727

Other financial assets


29,930


29,930

Property and equipment


132,655


137,331

Intangible assets


328,163


345,951

Right-of-use assets


93,321


100,542

Goodwill


1,598,230


1,601,523

Total non-current assets


2,344,247


2,364,478

TOTAL ASSETS


3,265,585


3,318,235






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


112,668


112,590

Payroll and social security taxes payable


190,665


203,395

Borrowings


19,503


19,666

Other financial liabilities


119,472


169,605

Lease liabilities


28,499


28,511

Tax liabilities


21,385


33,205

Income tax payable


12,468


10,730

Other liabilities


2,207


2,591

Total current liabilities


506,867


580,293






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


7,692


3,684

Borrowings


342,268


347,040

Other financial liabilities


88,121


90,499

Lease liabilities


72,400


78,428

Deferred tax liabilities


27,299


30,906

Income tax payable


6,429


1,428

Payroll and social security taxes payable


2,341


2,358

Contingent liabilities


21,277


21,963

Total non-current liabilities


567,827


576,306

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,074,694


1,156,599






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


51,914


52,604

Additional paid-in capital


1,168,217


1,167,979

Other reserves


(100,653)


(92,721)

Retained earnings


1,002,718


965,739

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,122,196


2,093,601

Non-controlling interests


68,695


68,035

Total equity


2,190,891


2,161,636

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,265,585


3,318,235

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026


March 31, 2025

Net Income for the period


38,770


30,495

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


75,930


73,625

Changes in working capital


(60,262)


(88,429)

Cash flows from operating activities


54,438


15,691

Capital expenditures


(18,372)


(21,405)

Cash flows from investing activities


(31,014)


(26,489)

Cash flows from financing activities


(71,862)


(16,980)

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


(48,438)


(27,778)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2025





Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit




Gross profit

209,481


213,230

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,589


11,156

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

3,306


7,690

Adjusted gross profit

224,376


232,076

Adjusted gross profit margin

37.0 %


38.0 %





Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses




Selling, general and administrative expenses

(158,406)


(161,695)

Depreciation and amortization expense

26,544


29,655

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

14,894


13,385

Acquisition-related charges (a)

4,417


6,567

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(112,551)


(112,088)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.5) %


(18.3) %





Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations




Profit from operations

51,672


49,856

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

18,200


21,075

Acquisition-related charges (a)

15,552


19,605

Adjusted profit from operations

85,424


90,536

Adjusted profit from operations margin

14.1 %


14.8 %





Reconciliation of net income for the period




Net income for the period

36,979


30,635

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

18,186


21,019

Acquisition-related charges (a)

18,343


27,957

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(8,347)


(11,776)

Adjusted net income

65,161


67,835

Adjusted net income margin

10.7 %


11.1 %





Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS




Adjusted net income

65,161


67,835

Diluted shares

43,352


45,182

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.50


1.50

  1. Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026







Total Employees

31,102

30,084

29,020

28,773

28,510

IT Professionals

29,022

28,097

27,123

26,906

26,702







North America Revenues %

55.5

54.1

53.8

53.8

53.5

Latin America Revenues %

19.6

19.7

19.9

21.1

20.5

Europe Revenues %

18.2

19.6

19.4

19.3

19.7

New Markets Revenues %

6.7

6.6

6.9

5.8

6.3







USD Revenues %

67.2

64.1

63.2

64.0

64.5

Other Currencies Revenues %

32.8

35.9

36.8

36.0

35.5







Top Customer %

8.8

8.6

8.7

8.5

8.9

Top 5 Customers %

20.0

20.3

20.7

20.5

21.1

Top 10 Customers %

29.1

29.3

29.5

29.4

30.5







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

1,004

981

978

944

943

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

341

339

339

336

333







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Source: Globant

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-reports-2026-first-quarter-financial-results-302772801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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