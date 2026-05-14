Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Victor Feng as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective today, following his successful interim leadership through the completion of the recently completed acquisition of the Company's new flagship Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project. Mr. Feng has served as Interim CEO and Vice President, Corporate Development since January 12, 2024.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system which hosts an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026) comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.10% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Lorne Waldman"

Lorne Waldman, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future consideration payable to the Vendors, the expected benefits of the Acquisition to Tincorp, and mineral resource estimates at the Santa Barbara Project.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Santa Barbara Project; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Acquisition referred and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297564

Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.