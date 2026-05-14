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WKN: A2PAFX | ISIN: CA64151V2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Rohstoffe
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NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund: Plethora Precious Metals Files Early Warning Report for Nevado Resources Corporation

UTRECHT, NL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Plethora Precious Metals Fund ("Plethora") announces that on May 11, 2026, Plethora sold 1,500,000 common shares of Nevado Resources Corporation (the "Issuer") at a price of C$0.04 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$60,000 (the "Transaction").

The Transaction resulted in the disposition of all of the Common Shares held by Plethora. As at the date of Plethora's last early warning report dated November 6, 2020 with respect to the Issuer (the "Prior Filing"), Plethora held 1,500,000 Common Shares and 1,500,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing 21.87% and 12.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted and non-diluted basis respectively. The Warrants expired on November 6, 2021. Immediately prior to the Transaction, Plethora owned 1,500,000 Common Shares and nil Warrants, representing 12.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted and non-diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Plethora holds no Common Shares, Warrants or any other securities of the Issuer.

Plethora has no current intention to acquire any Common Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire beneficial ownership or control of Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

An Early Warning Report will be filed under the Company's SEDAR Profile at www.sedarplus.com in satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Mondriaantoren, 19th floor, Amstelplein 40 C, 1096 BC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is an Investment Fund.

For information, please contact:

Peter Vermeulen - Fund Manager
Mondriaantoren, 19th floor
Amstelplein 40 C
1096 BC, Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Phone: C: +31 61 301 17 60

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/plethora-precious-metals-files-early-warning-report-for-nevado-resources-corporat-1167017

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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