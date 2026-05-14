Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Head, Wealth Solutions Group, CIBC Capital Markets, and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to close the market to celebrate the recent listing of 15 new Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) on TSX:

Amphenol CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: APH)

CoreWeave CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: CRWV)

D.R. Horton CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: DHI)

Freeport-McMoRan CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: FCXS)

Intuit CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: INTU)

KLA CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: KLAC)

Lam Research CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: LRCX)

Marvell Technology CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: MRV)

Northrop Grumman CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: NOC)

Quanta Services CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: PWRS)

Sandisk CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: SNDK)

Stryker CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: SYK)

T-Mobile CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: TMUS)

Vertiv CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: VRT)

Western Digital CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: WDC)





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CDRs offer Canadian investors the opportunity to gain exposure to some of the biggest international companies directly on TSX, in Canadian dollars. Designed for Canadian investors, CDRs provide built-in currency hedging with a fractional share ownership structure. CDRs are designed to track the intraday and day-to-day performance of some of the world's largest companies, making it easier and more affordable to diversify their investment portfolio while in Canada. Learn more about investing in CDRs, including articles and a complete list of CDRs trading on TSX in the new TSX CDR Centre on TMXMoney.com.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange